Pokémon TCG – Pokémon GO Set Preview: Pikachu

We're finally starting to see cards from and promo cards associated with the Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO collaborative expansion. This special set will begin to release on July 1st, 2022 in special, branded products including an Elite Trainer Box, Collection Boxes, a Premium Collection, and Tins. This set will focus on popular aspects of Niantic's mobile game Pokémon GO with Trainers exclusive to the game, iconic items from the game including Lures and Gifts, and more. It was include Pokémon associated with the game and will utilize artwork that makes it seem as if the Pokémon exists in the real world. Today, let's take a look at some cards you can get featuring the iconic Pikachu.

A major part of what I've been doing with this series is making a distinction so Bleeding Cool readers know how to collect this set. That distinction is… are we looking at a promo card that will be featured only in a specific product, or are we looking at a card from the actual Pokémon GO set that can be pulled in a booster pack? In the case of these two Pikachu cards, we have one of each.

The Pikachu to the right, which displays the beloved Pokémon walking with its trainer (who, check it out, has cons matching Pikachu's color), is a standard card from the set. Open booster packs to get this one. With artwork designed by N-DESIGN Inc., this one is meant to emulate the vibe of the mobile Pokémon GO game where the critter is pictured in the real world.

The more illustrative card to the right is a promo card. This SWSH Black Star Promo can be found as the guaranteed card in Pokémon GO tins and it will be holographic, likely using the galaxy foil pattern. Artist Ryota Murayama illustrates Pikachu with a gift styled after the Friend Gifts in the game.

You can stay tuned for previews of Pokémon GO cards and promos as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.