Pokémon TCG – Pokémon GO Set Preview: Trading Card Hat Pikachu!?

We're finally starting to see cards from and promo cards associated with the Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO collaborative expansion. This special set will begin to release on July 1st, 2022 in special, branded products including an Elite Trainer Box, Collection Boxes, a Premium Collection, and Tins. This set will focus on popular aspects of Niantic's mobile game Pokémon GO with Trainers exclusive to the game, iconic items from the game including Lures and Gifts, and more. It was include Pokémon associated with the game and will utilize artwork that makes it seem as if the Pokémon exists in the real world. Today, let's take a look at yet another Pikachu card… but this one stands out from the crowd.

Yesterday, we saw this upcoming Pokémon TCG set brilliantly recreate the Pokémon GO mechanic that leads to the memorable "Oh?" Ditto transformation. The Ditto cards are disguised as other Pokémon cards, and you can peel them to reveal a holographic Ditto. Now, this set continues its nods to everything that makes Pokémon GO special with this Pikachu card. Note that Pikachu is wearing a hat, which is in itself a nod to Niantic's popular habit of releasing species with costumes for special events. Pikachu has worn what at this point must be dozens of different hats over the course of the game including a Safari hat, Christmas hat, Halloween hat, Rayquaza hat, Lucario hat, and it goes on and on. What I'm thinking is that we will probably see Niantic release this special Trading Card Game Hat Pikachu into the wild in celebration of this set when it releases.

Note, too, that this Pikachu is a holographic card from the main set. We have yet to see the English-language equivalent, but it is likely that it will also be in the English set rather than becoming a SWSH Black Star Promo.

You can stay tuned for previews of Pokémon GO cards and promos as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.