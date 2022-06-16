Pokémon TCG – Pokémon GO Set Preview: Venusaur Line

We're finally starting to see cards from and promo cards associated with the Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO collaborative expansion. This special set will begin to release on July 1st, 2022 in special, branded products including an Elite Trainer Box, Collection Boxes, a Premium Collection, and Tins. This set will focus on popular aspects of Niantic's mobile game Pokémon GO with Trainers exclusive to the game, iconic items from the game including Lures and Gifts, and more. It was include Pokémon associated with the game and will utilize artwork that makes it seem as if the Pokémon exists in the real world. Today, we have the Venusaur line.

The Kanto Starters have a major presence in this set, which is likely why they are such a big focus of the tie-in event happening in Pokémon GO starting today. In the set of cards, we have already seen SWSH Black Star Promos for the Kanto Starters showing them with Gifts from the game. These cards will be in the Pin Collections coming in early August. We have also seen all three of the final stages of the Kanto Starters appear on Radiant Pokémon cards which are likely to be some of the more sought-after hits of this set. Now, we get the Bulbasaur line as standard cards that can be pulled in packs. Illustrator sowsow draws a cute Bulbasaur galloping through a garden, zig leans into the GO iconography with Ivysaur at a PokéStop, and finally, KEIICHIRO ITO delivers the holofoil pull with a classically drawn Venusaur.

You can stay tuned for previews of Pokémon GO cards and promos as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool. Also stay tuned for details on the TCG Crossover Event happening during June 2022 in Pokémon GO which will feature the release of Wimpod and TCG Hat Pikachu.