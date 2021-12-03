Pokémon TCG Releases Japanese High-Class Set VMAX Climax

Today sees the release of a Japanese set that is taking the Pokémon TCG community by storm: the high-class set VMAX Climax. Like most high-class sets, the main numbered set is mostly populated with reprints, though there are a few new cards such as variations on Rayquaza VMAX and Duraludon VMAX and some brand new Trainers such as Galar Friends and Acerola's Premonition. What is stunning about this set, though, is that it has been revealed to have a mind-boggling 101 Secret Rares. Let's get into the details of this set including what makes up these Secret Rares, how they can be pulled, and how they will eventually show up in the English-language Pokémon TCG.

Secret Rares : The spreads of 101 Secret Rares of VMAX Climax is unusual, and may set a new standard for how the hobby handles these. There are no Rainbow Rares to be seen, which may spell the end for this style of card. Here is a breakdown of what is included: Cards #185 – 212: Character Rares. These are the style of cards from Sun & Moon – Cosmic Eclipse. While these are technically Secret Rares, you will get multiple of these per box in the reverse holo slot. Some of the bigger hits are Charizard, Flareon, Jolteon, Vaporeon, and Eevee. Cards #213 – 254: Character Super Rares. These mix the Character Card style with the Pokémon-V and VMAX mechanics. There will be one of these per booster box. Some of the bigger hits are Pikachu V & VMAX, Zeraora V, Morpeoko V-UNION, Sylveon V & VMAX, Mimikyu V & VMAX, Umbreon V & VMAX, and Rayquaza VMAX. Cards #255 – 277: A lot of Trainer Supporters. We're getting Trainers we haven't seen in the SWSH era so far as well as new artworks of most big trainer hit from this era. There is no guarantee of one of these in a booster box, but it could replace the Character Super Rare. Some of the bigger hits are Acerola, Galar Friends, and Gloria. Cards #278 – 285: Black & Gold Cards. Japan refers to these as UR (Ultra Rare) while the English-language TCG just refers to them as Black & Gold Secret Rares. These are not guaranteed in a box and will appear in your box in addition to the other hits if you're lucky enough to get one. All of these are great hits, so let's just name 'em all: Ice Rider Calyrex VMAX, Pikachu VMAX, Mew VMAX, Shadow Rider Calyrex VMAX, Single Strike Urshifu VMAX, Rapid Strike Urshifu VMAX, Rayquaza VMAX, and Duraludon VMAX. It's plain to see that the Pikachu, Mew, and Rayquaza will be the big hits.

Now, the Pokémon TCG already revealed that their February 2022 set, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, would feature a subset of 30 cards called the Trainer Gallery. We don't know if this will be a mixture of Character Rares and Character Super Rares, but there are clearly more than 30 cards above. There is no telling where the other Secret Rares will appear. Some collectors theorize that VMAX Climax will be the basis for the English-language special set which will release in October 2021.

Stay tuned for more Pokémon TCG news daily right here at Bleeding Cool! You can follow our VMAX Climax coverage using our official tag for the set and our Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars coverage using this tag for the set.