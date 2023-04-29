Pokémon TCG Reveals Art For Annihilape, Tinkaton, & Chien-Pao Boxes
Pokémon TCG reveals the product images for summer releases like Annihilape ex Box, Tinkaton ex Battle Deck, & Chien-Pao ex Battle Deck.
We previously reported on the announcement of three new Pokémon TCG releases for Summer 2023. These releases include the Chien-Pao ex Battle Deck, Tinkaton ex Battle Deck, and Annihilape ex box. When the information for the boxes came out, we were left with no product images, which left us unable to report on what the artwork of these new SV Black Star Promos would be. Now, the Pokémon TCG has revealed artwork for all three boxes. We can now compare these cards to the Japanese cards in sets like Snow Hazard and Clay Burst to figure out what we can expect from not only these products but also the upcoming Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved set. For example, the Chien-Pao ex from the ex Battle Deck doesn't match the Chien-Pao artwork from Snow Hazard. This means that we'll get the original Chien-Pao in Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved and this new artwork, shown below, in the ex Battle Deck. Tikaton, on the other hand, is the same art as the Tinkaton from Clay Burst, which means Tinkaton ex is cut from Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved. The same is true for Annihilape ex, which will not appear in Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved. It is likely, though, that the Full Art Annihilape ex will appear in Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved.
In addition to this news, here is the upcoming slate of Pokémon TCG releases for the second quarter of 2023:
- Crown Zenith Premium Figure Collection—Shiny Zacian or Shiny Zamazenta (available May 5, 2023): Includes 11 Crown Zenith booster packs; one etched promo card featuring either Shiny Zacian V or Shiny Zamazenta V; one corresponding Shiny figure and a Shiny pin; and one set of card sleeves
- Cyclizar ex Box (available May 5, 2023): Includes a Cyclizar ex Black Star Promo card, a jumbo version of Cyclizar ex, a holographic card featuring an as-of-yet unannounced Pokémon, and four booster packs. It will retail for $19.99.
- Ampharos ex Battle Deck (available May 5, 2023): Includes an Ampharos SV Black Star Promo Card, a 6o-card deck, reference cards, rule booklet, single-player playmat, damage counters, metallic coin, deck box, and code card. It will retail for $9.99.
- Lucario ex Battle Deck (available May 5, 2023): Includes a Lucario SV Black Star Promo Card, a 6o-card deck, reference cards, rule booklet, single-player playmat, damage counters, metallic coin, deck box, and code card. It will retail for $9.99.
- Paldea Pals Mini Tims (available May 5, 2023): Includes two booster packs, a sticker sheet, and a square cut card. The artwork on these tins features Fuecoco and Dolliv, Pawmi and Lechonk, Sprigatito and Fidough, Quaxly and Smolliv, and Pikachu and Capsakid. They will retail for $9.99.
- Origin Forme Palkia League Battle Deck (available May 5, 2023): Includes three Origin Forme Palkia V, two Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR, one Radiant Freninja, a 6o-card deck, rule booklet, damage counter dice, condition markers, acrylic VSTAR marker, and code card. It will retail for $29.99.
- Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved drop (available June 9, 2023): The second set of the new era debuts with booster packs, Elite Trainer Boxes, and more.
- Paldea Legends Tin: Koraidon ex (available June 9, 2023): Includes a Koraidon ex SV Black Star Promo card and five booster packs. It will retail for $26.99.
- Paldea Legends Tin: Miraidon ex (available June 9, 2023): Includes a Koraidon ex SV Black Star Promo card and five booster packs. It will retail for $26.99.
- Trainer's Toolkit 2023 (available June 9, 2023): Includes an Arceus V SWSH Black Star Promo card, an Arceus VSTAR SWSH Black Star Promo card, 50+ cards to power up your deck, 100+ Basic Energy cards, 65 card sleeves, competitive gameplay items, and four booster packs. It will retail for $34.99.
- Chien-Pao ex Battle Deck (available July 7, 2023): Includes a Chien-Pao SV Black Star Promo Card, a 6o-card deck, reference cards, rule booklet, single-player playmat, damage counters, metallic coin, deck box, and code card. It will retail for $9.99.
- Tinkaton ex Battle Deck (available July 7, 2023): Includes a Tinkaton SV Black Star Promo Card, a 6o-card deck, reference cards, rule booklet, single-player playmat, damage counters, metallic coin, deck box, and code card. It will retail for $9.99.
- Annihilape ex Box (available July 14, 2023): Includes an Annihilape ex Black Star Promo card, a jumbo version of Annihilape ex, a holographic card featuring an as-of-yet unannounced Pokémon, and four booster packs. It will retail for $19.99
- 2023 Collector's Chest (available August 4, 2023): This chest will retail for 29.99. It will include six booster packs and holographic versions of cards from Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved featuring the Paldean Starters Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly.
- Back to School Pencil Tin (available August 4, 2023): This includes two booster packs and a Pikachu-themed pencil case.
- Back to School Eraser Blisters (available August 4, 2023): This includes two booster packs and either a Lechonk or Smoliv eraser.
- Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames drop (available August 11, 2023): The third set of the new era debuts with booster packs, Elite Trainer Boxes, and more.