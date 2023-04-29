Pokémon TCG Reveals Art For Annihilape, Tinkaton, & Chien-Pao Boxes Pokémon TCG reveals the product images for summer releases like Annihilape ex Box, Tinkaton ex Battle Deck, & Chien-Pao ex Battle Deck.

We previously reported on the announcement of three new Pokémon TCG releases for Summer 2023. These releases include the Chien-Pao ex Battle Deck, Tinkaton ex Battle Deck, and Annihilape ex box. When the information for the boxes came out, we were left with no product images, which left us unable to report on what the artwork of these new SV Black Star Promos would be. Now, the Pokémon TCG has revealed artwork for all three boxes. We can now compare these cards to the Japanese cards in sets like Snow Hazard and Clay Burst to figure out what we can expect from not only these products but also the upcoming Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved set. For example, the Chien-Pao ex from the ex Battle Deck doesn't match the Chien-Pao artwork from Snow Hazard. This means that we'll get the original Chien-Pao in Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved and this new artwork, shown below, in the ex Battle Deck. Tikaton, on the other hand, is the same art as the Tinkaton from Clay Burst, which means Tinkaton ex is cut from Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved. The same is true for Annihilape ex, which will not appear in Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved. It is likely, though, that the Full Art Annihilape ex will appear in Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved.

In addition to this news, here is the upcoming slate of Pokémon TCG releases for the second quarter of 2023: