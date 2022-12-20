Pokémon TCG Reveals New Art Rares From Next Month's Crown Zenith

The Pokémon TCG has revealed the English-language versions of new cards coming in the next special set. January 2023 will see the release of Crown Zenith, a special set that will only be available in branded products rather than booster boxes. The art-themed Crown Zenith closes out the Sword & Shield era as The Pokémon Company International plans to switch over to the Scarlet & Violet series block in March 2023. Crown Zenith is largely based on Japan's VSTAR Universe, which was a reprint set with a large Secret Rare section which introduced two new card types: Art Rares and Special Art Rares. Art Rares are much like Character Rares but they do not show Pokémon with Trainers, rather showing them in their environments or sometimes even interacting with other species in interesting ways. Special Art Rares are like Alternate Arts, combining the idea of Art Rares with mechanics like V, VMAX, and VSTAR. Here are the new cards along with my original reactions from seeing the art for the first time in Japan's VSTAR Universe.

This Altaria Art Rare features a mixed-media depiction of this fan-favorite Pokémon. Artist Asako Ito uses crochet, photography, and more to create this unique and beautiful card. I mean, how could you not love Altaria's little slippers? We often see Ito's work on standard cards rather than Full Arts like this, so I am absolutely thrilled to see Ito's gloriousness get placement in VSTAR Universe's collection of Art Rares. Ito has been contributing cards to the Pokémon TCG since the Sun & Moon era.

The middle card may strike you at first as a Numel Art Rare, but take a closer look at the face seen on the center-most Pokémon. Artist Miki Tanaka hilarious depicts Ditto poorly disguising itself as Numel here, which could also be a reference to Numel being one of the Pokémon that you could peel in the Pokémon GO set to reveal a holographic Ditto. Tanaka is the definition of an O.G. TCG illustrator, having contributed to the hobby since the early days of the Fossil set, which is the third set ever released.

Finally, the Bibarel Art Rare shows the evolved Pokémon in the middle of a dam surrounded by a river full of Bidoof who are working on the dam. It's a cute, interesting scene that shows a group of Bidoof and Bibarel in their natural environment. This Bibarel Art Rare is illustrated by artist Amelicart who uses a stylized, cartoony approach on both this card and Trainer cards as well. Crown Zenith is actually the debut of Amelicart.

