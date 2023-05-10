Pokémon TCG Reveals Pokémon Card 151: Bellsprout Line Pokémon TCG Japan will soon release Pokémon Card 151, a set featuring the Bellsprout along with the rest of the original species from Kanto.

Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed details for the upcoming set Pokémon Card 151, an expansion based on the original 151 Pokémon introduced in the Kanto region. This set is notable in that it will be the first time we have seen a new Kadabra card in 21 years. Kadabra has been absent from the Pokémon TCG ever since magician Uri Geller sued the company for Kadabra's design, which he felt was inspired by his spoon-bending technique. Just three years ago, Geller withdrew his complaint and publicly apologized to Pokémon fans for the limits that had been placed on the use of Kadabra due to this highly popularized lawsuit. Outside of the return of Kadabra, this expansion is notable in that it will be in Pokédex order, where normal sets are ordered by type first and foremost. This set will be released on June 16th in Japan, and there are currently no details regarding the English-language release. I tend to think that this will be the first special set of the Scarlet & Violet era for English-language collectors, but as of now, there is no way to tell how Pokémon Card 151 will show up in the States. Today, let's take a look at three more Grass-type species from Kanto that appear in this set.

The illustrator behind the Bellsprout line is credited as Jerky. Jerky uses a cartoony style with no black line art to illustrate Bellsprout, Weepinbel, and of course its ultimate evolution Victreebel. Note that the Victreebel is not holographic, which means that it will be an Uncommon in English as well, as there are no more non-holo rares even in English-language Pokémon TCG sets. Jerky is new to the hobby as of January 2023's Crown Zenith, where they continued the Lumineon V Special Illustration Rare.

