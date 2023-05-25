Pokémon TCG Reveals Pokémon Card 151: Meowth Pokémon TCG Japan reveals Pokémon Card 151's Meowth card. Here's a bit on why the anime made this species into one of the most popular.

Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed details for the upcoming set Pokémon Card 151, an expansion based on the original 151 Pokémon introduced in the Kanto region. This set is notable in that it will be the first time we have seen a new Kadabra card in 21 years. Kadabra has been absent from the Pokémon TCG ever since magician Uri Geller sued the company for Kadabra's design, which he felt was inspired by his spoon-bending technique. Just three years ago, Geller withdrew his complaint and publicly apologized to Pokémon fans for the limits that had been placed on the use of Kadabra due to this highly popularized lawsuit. Outside of the return of Kadabra, this expansion is notable in that it will be in Pokédex order, where normal sets are ordered by type first and foremost. This set will be released on June 16th in Japan, and there are currently no details regarding the English-language release. I tend to think that this will be the first special set of the Scarlet & Violet era for English-language collectors, but as of now, there is no way to tell how Pokémon Card 151 will show up in the States. Today, let's take a look at look at the Nidoran Female line from this set.

Artist Naoki Saito takes on one of the most iconic Kanto species: Meowth. Meowth rose to popularity largely because of the anime, where Meowth was one of the only Pokémon who spoke full English. Team Rocket's Jessie and James worked with a Meowth that was their partner rather than either of their Pokémon. Artist Naoki Saito has been contributing to the hobby since HeartGold SoulSilver. Some of the recent memorable Saito cards include Klara Full Art from Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign, Duraludon V Alternate Art from Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, Mew V Alternate Art from Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike, Mimikyu VMAX Character Super Rare from Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, and the iconic Marnie Full Art SWSH Black Star Promo.

