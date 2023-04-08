Pokémon TCG Reveals Pokémon Card 151: Mew Ex Pokémon TCG Japan reveals what will surely be one of the most exciting features of the upcoming Pokémon Card 151 set: Mew ex.

Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed details for the upcoming set Pokémon Card 151, an expansion based on the original 151 Pokémon introduced in the Kanto region. This set is notable in that it will be the first time we have seen a new Kadabra card in 21 years. Kadabra has been absent from the Pokémon TCG ever since magician Uri Geller sued the company for Kadabra's design, which he felt was inspired by his spoon-bending technique. Just three years ago, Geller withdrew his complaint and publicly apologized to Pokémon fans for the limits that had been placed on the use of Kadabra due to this highly popularized lawsuit. Outside of the return of Kadabra, this expansion is notable in that it will be in Pokédex order, where normal sets are ordered by type first and foremost. This set will be released on June 16th in Japan, and there are currently no details regarding the English-language release. I tend to think that this will be the special set of this year for English-language collectors, but as of now, there is no way to tell. Let's take a look at the incredible Mew ex from this set.

This exciting Kanto-based set features 151 in its name, so you know that the 151st Pokémon is here to complete your Generation One Dex. Mew will get an ex courtesy of artist aky CG Works. Mew gets its Ultra Rare (now called RR) feature early in the Scarlet & Violet era after we had to wait until the end of the second Sword & Shield year for Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike. I certainly hope Mew ends up getting both a Full Art ex and Special Illustration Rare ex in Pokémon Card 151.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage.