Pokémon TCG Reveals Pokémon Card 151: Poliwhirl Illustration Rare

Pokémon TCG reveals what may be the most stunning card from Japan's next set, Pokémon Card 151: Poliwhirl Illustration Rare.

Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed details for the upcoming set Pokémon Card 151, an expansion based on the original 151 Pokémon introduced in the Kanto region. This set is notable in that it will be the first time we have seen a new Kadabra card in 21 years. Kadabra has been absent from the Pokémon TCG ever since magician Uri Geller sued the company for Kadabra's design, which he felt was inspired by his spoon-bending technique. Just three years ago, Geller withdrew his complaint and publicly apologized to Pokémon fans for the limits that had been placed on the use of Kadabra due to this highly popularized lawsuit. Outside of the return of Kadabra, this expansion is notable in that it will be in Pokédex order, where normal sets are ordered by type first and foremost. This set will be released on June 16th in Japan, and there are currently no details regarding the English-language release. I tend to think that this will be the first special set of the Scarlet & Violet era for English-language collectors, but as of now, there is no way to tell how Pokémon Card 151 will show up in the States. Today, let's take a look at look at the another Illustration Rare from this set.=

Wow — is anyone else stunned? I would've never guessed that Poliwhirl would come through with potentially the best Illustration Rare of the Scarlet & Violet era, but here we are. The beautiful and highly detailed colors here show the light playing on the wet ground as Poliwhirl looks with intrigue at its reflection. Gemi is the artist of this Illustration Rare, and they debuted in the Pokémon TCG with Crown Zenith where they drew one of the set's most gorgeous cards: Glaceon VSTAR Special Illustration Rare. I think Gemi will go on to become one of the best artists in the hobby from the few cards we've seen them contribute so far.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

