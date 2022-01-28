Pokémon TCG Reveals Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars CSRs

Pokémon TCG has revealed some new English-language cards from the upcoming set, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. When this expansion, the first of 2022, was initially announced, the press release mentioned that it would include a subset called the Trainer Gallery. The prevailing thought was that the Trainer Gallery subset would pull from the large array of Character Cards that were part of Japan's VMAX Climax high class set this past December. That proved to be true, with Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars pulling not only from VMAX Climax but also Japan's Star Birth and Start Deck 100. Let's take a look at the newest cards and determine what their inclusion in Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars may indicate about the rest of the set.

Newly revealed cards in Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars include:

014/172: Shaymin VSTAR Originally printed in Japan's Star Birth, this is one of four VSTARs in Brilliant Stars. The others will be Charizard, Arceus, and Whimsicott.

022/172: Entei V Originally printed in Japan's Start Deck 100.

027/172: Simisear V Originally printed in Japan's Start Deck 100.

068/172: Mimikyu V This uses the same art we saw in Sword & Shield – Battle Styles. This almost certainly means that we're getting the Mimikyu VMAX from VMAX Climax in this set, likely as card 069.

129/172: Acerola's Premonition Originally printed in Japan's VMAX Climax, the presence of this card in the set essentially confirms that we will see the Full Art version of this card as well.

TG05/TG30: Zekrom Character Card Originally printed in Japan's VMAX Climax. Looking at that set, we can expect four of the cards listed before Zekrom in VMAX Climax to show up in Brilliant Stars' Trainer Gallery. Those potential cards include: Abomasnow, Flapple, Charizard, Flareon, Vaporeon, Kingdra, Octillery, Frosmoth, Jolteon, Flaaffy. It is almost certain that one of the cards will be Charizard due to this already being a Charizard-themed set.

TG09/TG30: Ariados Character Card Originally printed in Japan's VMAX Climax. Looking at that set, we can expect three of the following cards to appear between Zekrom and this card: Gardevoir, Banette, Dusknoir, Malamar, Dedenne, Alcremie (sure to be in the set due to the Cafe Master Full Art listed later), Rockruff, Passimian, and Falinks.

TG13/TG30: Boltund V Character Super Rare Originally printed in Japan's VMAX Climax. This gives confirmation that CSRs will appear after standard Character Cards as in the original set. Cards that could appear after Ariados but before Boltund V include these Character Cards (Houndoom, Galarian Obstagoon, Bronzong, Druddigon, Eevee, Castform, and Oranguru) and these Character Super Rares (Kriicketune V, Orbeetle V, Orbeetle VMAX, Blaziken V, Blaziken VMAX, Centiskorch V, Centiskorch VMAX, Ice Rider Calyrex V, Ice Rider Calyrex VMAX, Pikachu V, Pikachu VMAX, and Zeraora V).

TG25/TG30: Café Master Full Art Trainer Supporter Originally printed in Japan's VMAX Climax. The fact that we're getting Full Art Trainers in the Trainer Gallery along with the Character Cards makes me fairly certain we're going to see Trainer Gallery subsets in the next three English-language Pokémon TCG expansions. Also, the presence of this card makes me sure we'll see Alcremie as one of the Character Cards.

