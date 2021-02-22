Pokémon TCG Shining Fates Product Review: Mad Party Pin Collection

Shining Fates is setting the Pokémon TCG fandom on fire. This highly anticipated set is the sequel to the smash hit Hidden Fates, and features a standard set of 72 cards and a subset of over 100 Shiny Pokémon. The product line features an Elite Trainer Box, tins, boxes — pretty much the same treatment that Hidden Fates got. Shining Fates products are now on shelves and the Pokémon Company International was nice enough to send me some of this set's products in exchange for fair reviews. Let's dive in and see if this set is worth the hype. Now, we're tackling the Bunnelby Mad Party Pin Collection.

The Pokémon TCG Promo

The Mad Party Pin Collections come in four varieties: Bunnelby, Mr. Rime, Dedenne, and Polteageist. While not as iconic as the Pikachu V card or as perfectly themed to Shining Fates as the Shiny Bolton, Eldegoss, and Cramorant V cards, these four make up a cute and unique set due to their trippy background. The best part about these cards and indeed most of the normal holos in the promo sets is the use of galaxy foil. This beloved and classic holofoil pattern used to be standard and is now just used on promo cards. It is greatly missed. If the Pokémon TCG adds this style back to their standard holos, holo pulls may become as exciting as they used to be. For now, though, this incredible style of foil enriches the experience of buying products with promo cards.

The Pokémon TCG Packs

The Mad Party Pin collections offer one promo each, a pin, and three packs of Shining Fates. While this box offers the lowest number of packs (the Pikachu V Collection Box has four, the tins each have six, and the Elite Trainer Box has ten), it is still a great deal considering what you're getting.

Shining Fates offers a dynamic opening experience because of the types of cards you can pull. In the "reverse holo slot," you can pull, of course, a reverse holo but also a Shiny Card, a Shiny V or VMAX, a Gold Card from the Shiny Vault, or an Amazing Rare. In the rare slot, you can pull a non-holo rare, a holo rare, a V or VMAX card, a Full Art card, or the one hyper rare Rainbow Alcremie VMAX. The variety here makes this the best special set since Hidden Fates, an S-Tier set by any collector's estimation, which makes this current release of Shining Fates a historic moment during a historic year: Pokémon's 25th anniversary.

Overall

Overall, Shining Fates is an incredible set and the Mad Party Pin Collection series is worth tracking down for any collector.