Pokémon TCG Spotlight: The Best Altaria Pokémon Cards Part 2

There were just too many cards to fit into the first installment of Pokémon TCG Spotlight: The Best Altaria Pokémon Cards. In honor of just how many great cards there are out there, let's take another journey through best Altaria cards from the Pokémon TCG. We'd love to hear from you, so chime in with your top Altaria picks in the comments below.

We talked about this last time, but the Full Art cards really went all out in the XY era. This late XY era set, Fates Collide, had both a standard and Mega Altaria Full Art, and man, oh man… true beauty here. 5ban Graphics did a beautiful job with these, which makes me greatly miss the gold linework used for these cards. I will say, though, that I have come around on the Full Arts of the Sword & Shield era, and now believe that the current silver linework is a step up from the blue from Sun & Moon (which turned to red for the Ultra Beasts). One interesting thing about the Mega Full Arts, though, is the Japanese characters showing the attack bursting out from the Pokémon… because the Japanese equivalent shows the lettering in English!

Whoa, that's a full rainbow. All the way. Double rainbow! Oh my God, it's a double rainbow, all the way. Whoa, that's so intense. Whoa, man. Whoa! Whoa!

This is one of the cutest and purest Pokémon TCG cards and artist Kyoko Umemoto absolutely excels here. It makes me sad that of every Sun & Moon era set, Dragon Majesty remains the only set I've never opened. Ah, oh day…

Finally, we went with one of the most iconic Pokémon TCG sets of all time… Hidden Fates. Hidden Fates was the first set to include a full Shiny Vault, which featured Shiny Pokémon in an expansive subset bigger than the set itself. Hidden Fates remains one of the most in-demand sets, and was the model for this year's new Shining Fates set which also featured a large Shiny Vault. 5ban Graphics illustrates this one too, and the mixture of Shiny Altaria's golden colors and the burst of golden sparkles is Pokémon card perfection.