Pokémon TCG Time Gazer & Space Juggler Preview: Sneasler Alt Art

The next two Pokémon TCG coming to Japan have been revealed. Time Gazer and Space Juggler will be released at the same time. They focus on the Origin Formes of Sinnoh Legendaries Palkia and Dialga which were revealed in the Nintendo Switch game Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Time Gazer and Space Juggler will continue to VSTAR mechanic introduced this year. These two sets, along with the February 2022 special expansion Battle Region, are likely to be the basis of the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, coming in May 2022. Today, let's take a look at some Full Art Pokémon from the Secret Rare section of Space Juggler. (Note that in Japan, Full Arts are considered Secret Rares while the English-language sets count them as part of the numbered set.)

The Hisui focus continues! Here, we have both an Alternate Art and a Full Art featuring Hisuian Sneasler. Sneasler is a brand new Pokémon introduced in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, which focuses on Hisui, the ancient version of the Sinnoh region. During this time, Sneasel had a regional variant called Hisuian Sneasle (which is also featured as a card in this set). Now, Hisuian Sneasel doesn't evolve into Weavile but rather the long-limbed and clawed Snealser as seen above.

Artist OKACHEKE illustrates the Alt Art which depicts Sneasler using its claws to scale a mountain, which players of the RPG will find familiar. This picturesque artwork shows Sneasler climbing up to be with a pair of adorable Hisuian Sneasel. Then, 5ban Graphics delivers a standard but effective Full Art for Sneasler where you can truly see how dangerous these claws are.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include.