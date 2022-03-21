Pokémon TCG To Release Another Trainer Toolkit… With A VSTAR?

The Pokémon TCG will release a new Trainer's Toolkit on July 1st, 2022. These boxes contain four Pokémon TCG booster packs with the specific sets not specified, card sleeves themed to the box art which has yet to be revealed, competitive gaming items (dice, condition markers, etc), 100+ Energy Cards, and a selection of 56 cards with two being Promo Cards. The first Trainer's Toolkit included the Alternate Art Dedenne GX which was a major draw while the second included a new Crobat V and two seemingly random SM-era Black Star Promos (Mismagius and a new Trainer card) that had yet to be adapted to English. We don't yet know what the promo cards in this third version will be, but the box indicates that it will include a VSTAR marker. While this is not a guarantee of a VSTAR, it certainly makes one wonder.

Here is a breakdown of the rest of the currently known Pokémon TCG release coming out in the next few months.

March 25th: Pokémon TCG Collector's Bundle: Features Rowlet, Cyndaquil, and Oshawott which will likely be SWSH Black Star Promos.

Pokémon TCG Collector's Bundle: Features Rowlet, Cyndaquil, and Oshawott which will likely be SWSH Black Star Promos. April 8th: Lucario VSTAR Premium Collection: Features Lucario VSTAR SWSH Black Star Promo, Lucario V Full Art SWSH Black Star Promo, six booster packs. Morpeko V-UNION Special Collection: Features Morpeko V-UNION SWSH Black Star Promos (four pieces total making up a single image). V Heroes Tins: The three tins each feature either Espeon V, Sylveon V, or Umbreon V. Previously thought to be the same cards as featured in Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, it has since been revealed that these will be SWSH Black Star Promos. Sinnoh Stars Mini Tins featuring two booster packs

April 22nd: Arceus V Figure Collection: Features Arceus V SWSH Black Star Promo, an Arceus figure, and four booster packs. Boltund VBox: A Boltund V SWSH Black Star Promo, a holographic version of the Wooloo from Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike, and four booster packs.

May 20th: Professor Juniper Premium Tournament Collection: Features a Professor Juniper Full Art, three foil Professor's Research reprints, 65 Professor Juniper card sleeves, a Professor Juniper deck box, a coin, and more.

Professor Juniper Premium Tournament Collection: Features a Professor Juniper Full Art, three foil Professor's Research reprints, 65 Professor Juniper card sleeves, a Professor Juniper deck box, a coin, and more. May 27th: Kleavor VSTAR Premium Collection: Features Kleavor VSTAR SWSH Black Star Promo, Kleavor V Full Art SWSH Black Star Promo, six booster packs.