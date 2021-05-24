Pokémon TCG To Release New Trainer's Toolkit & Boxes

More August Pokémon TCG products have been announced, which consist of two Chilling Reign-themed boxes and the return of a great asset for competitive players. Here's everything we're looking at for August 2021.

The new product that we can expect for August 6th, 2021 from the Pokémon TCG are:

Trainer's Toolkit 2

Two Crobat V, which will be a promo (likely a Black Star Promo, as we haven't seen many promos with the a/b designation in the Sword & Shield era) with new artwork. Pictured above, you can see the Japanese equivalent.

More than 50 useful cards to power up your decks, including dozens of Trainer cards and 2 copies of Crobat V.

More than 100 Energy cards, including Special Energy

4 Pokémon TCG booster packs to expand your collection

65 card sleeves to protect your deck

A Deck Builder's Guide

A complete Pokémon TCG rulebook

A set of 7 tournament-legal dice

2 condition markers

A code card for the PTCGO

Ice Rider Calyrex V Box

Ice Rider Calyrex V Black Star Promo

Jumbo Ice Rider Calyrex

Four booster packs (likely two will be Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign)

A code card for the PTCGO

Shadow Rider Calyrex V Box

Shadow Rider Calyrex V Black Star Promo

Jumbo Shadow Rider Calyrex

Four booster packs (likely two will be Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign)

A code card for the PTCGO

And, as we mentioned in our dedicated post for this sure-to-be-sought-after product…

Marnie Premium Tournament Collection Box

Four holo Black Star Promo cards

Seven booster packs

Marnie deck box

Marnie coin

65 Marnie card sleeves

Two condition marker coins

Six damage counter dice

All of these products will release on August 6th. Later in the month, on August 27th, the Pokémon TCG will release the next major expansion: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies. We're in for an absolute onslaught of products, fellow collectors, as this is just the beginning. It is expected that the 25th Anniversary special set will be released in October 2021 with another main Sword & Shield expansion to follow in November 2021.