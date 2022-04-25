Pokémon TCG Reveals 2022 Illustration Contest Entries: Bulbasaur

Get ready for a new series here at Bleeding Cool that will show off some of the best Pokémon TCG artwork you've ever seen. There is an interesting twist, though. These illustrations are not, in fact, coming to an upcoming Pokémon TCG expansion like our other preview series. In fact, most of these will never become cards at all. What you're seeing in this series is a collection of the annual Pokémon TCG Illustration Contest submissions that have now been made public. These are my personal selections from the Top 300 submissions as picked by TPCI. Today, let's take a look at the Bulbasaur cards included in this bunch.

Starting off real cute here. 6_LOV3's card sees Bulbasaur painting its bulb red, which may seem a little random until you realize that it's looking at itself to see how it'll look when evolved into Ivysaur. You can even see it has painted on more of Ivysaur's light blue markings over the green part of its body, making for perfect storytelling in this adorable card. Ala Lockhart also delivers a winner with an illustration of Bulbasaur in a field of tall flowers that bursts with colors.

The unique styles abound here. Porosuke goes for romance as the vines of two Bulbasaur in love form the shape of a heart. Quin shows a minimalist style with lineart that reminds me of AAAHH!!!! Real Monsters as Bulbasaur rests on a giant mushroom. Then, Julie Hang and Maggie S. Chan go for and pull off extreme cuteness with their Bulbasaur submissions, with the former showing Bulba having fun in a tree while the latter shows the Pokémon catching much needed Zs.

We close out with Sarah Fragela showing Bulbasaur enjoying water from a faucet while Aziro Yuji makes me think about Circle of Life as Bulbasaur basks in the sun on a cliff, warm and content.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through these incredible submissions to the Pokémon TCG 2022 Illustration contest. For more illustrations, you can check out the entire collection right here.