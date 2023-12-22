Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Embark Studios, the finals

The Finals Releases New Patch With Holiday Event

Embark Studios has a new patch out for The Finals this week, and with it comes a holiday event you can experience over Christmas.

Developer and publisher Embark Studios has released an all-new patch for The Finals, bringing in some changes and a holiday event. First off, Patch 1.4.0 brings in a number of changes to weapons, as well as some bug fixes and balances, which you'll see go into effect immediately. Meanwhile, the holiday event is underway with a number of new cosmetics, prizes, and features that will last until the end of December. We have the patch notes and a trailer for you below.

The Finals Patch 1.4.0

Balance Changes – Abilities

Goo Gun: Fixed an issue where goo could block the player

Fixed an issue where goo could block the player Mesh Shield: Mesh Shield Health reduced to 1100 from 1250

Mesh Shield Health reduced to 1100 from 1250 Recon Senses: Recon Senses activation cost reduced to 1 from 2

Gadgets

C4: C4 max player damage reduced to 210 from 240; C4 max damage radius reduced to 1.6m from 2.4m; C4 self-damage multiplier increased to 1.3 from 1

C4 max player damage reduced to 210 from 240; C4 max damage radius reduced to 1.6m from 2.4m; C4 self-damage multiplier increased to 1.3 from 1 Dome Shield: Dome Shield health reduced to 300 from 350

Dome Shield health reduced to 300 from 350 Gas Mine: Gas Mine arming time added (1.6 seconds)

Gas Mine arming time added (1.6 seconds) Glitch Mine: Glitch Trap arming time added (1.6 seconds)

Glitch Trap arming time added (1.6 seconds) Goo Grenade: Fixed an issue where goo could block the player

Fixed an issue where goo could block the player Mine: Mine max player damage reduced to 140 from 160; Mine damage radius reduced to 3.5m from 4m; Mine arming time added (1.6 seconds)

Mine max player damage reduced to 140 from 160; Mine damage radius reduced to 3.5m from 4m; Mine arming time added (1.6 seconds) Pyro Mine: Pyro Mine arming time added (1.6 seconds)

Pyro Mine arming time added (1.6 seconds) RPG-7 RPG-7 max player damage reduced to 150 from 165 RPG-7 min player damage reduced to 80 from 90 RPG-7 damage radius reduced to 4.5m from 4.75m RPG-7 max damage radius reduced to 1.5m from 2.5m RPG-7 aim-down sights dispersion increased slightly RPG-7 hip-fire dispersion increased slightly

Stun Gun: Increased Stun Gun range to 12m from 10m

Maps

The Finals Game Show Events: Added a repulsor to the flying saucers in the 'Alien Invasion' event

Added a repulsor to the flying saucers in the 'Alien Invasion' event Vegas: Updated strain in various buildings to give better destruction results; Resolved an issue where cashout stations would become invisible before players finished the transfer

Modes

Bankit: Disallowed Deathmatch game show event from occurring in BankIt game mode

Weapons

AKM: Slight adjustment to AKM recoil pattern

Slight adjustment to AKM recoil pattern Flamethrower: Flamethrower fire rate increased to 170 from 160

Flamethrower fire rate increased to 170 from 160 LH1: LH1 damage increased to 47 from 45

Melee Weapons: Fixed an issue where melee hits didn't always connect with enemy players

M11: M11 damage increased to 16 from 15

M11 damage increased to 16 from 15 Riot Shield: Fixed a bug where the shield would block bullets, while invisible, during interactions (e.g. reviving or stealing extractions)

Fixed a bug where the shield would block bullets, while invisible, during interactions (e.g. reviving or stealing extractions) SA1216: SA1216 pellet dispersion increased slightly; SA1216 damage per pellet reduced to 7 from 8

Movement

Vaulting: Reduced instances where you unintentionally climbed on objects outside of the player's view; Fixed an issue where players could get stuck without being able to give input

Reduced instances where you unintentionally climbed on objects outside of the player's view; Fixed an issue where players could get stuck without being able to give input Ziplines: Prevented placement of ziplines on pickupables

UI

Various fixes to contestant screens

Polish to the social screen, which now hides the "Invite to party" button when you are not the party leader

Added a warning to the UI that appears when players are in danger of being AFK kicked form The Finals

Player health bars now use the squad color when selected in the settings

UI shows you as "unranked" unless you're among the top 500 on the leaderboards

