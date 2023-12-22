Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Embark Studios, the finals
The Finals Releases New Patch With Holiday Event
Embark Studios has a new patch out for The Finals this week, and with it comes a holiday event you can experience over Christmas.
Article Summary
- Embark Studios releases Patch 1.4.0 for The Finals with new holiday event.
- Tweak your strategies with updated weapons balances and ability changes.
- Explore festive content including new cosmetics, prizes, and features.
- Check out the comprehensive patch notes and watch the latest event trailer.
Developer and publisher Embark Studios has released an all-new patch for The Finals, bringing in some changes and a holiday event. First off, Patch 1.4.0 brings in a number of changes to weapons, as well as some bug fixes and balances, which you'll see go into effect immediately. Meanwhile, the holiday event is underway with a number of new cosmetics, prizes, and features that will last until the end of December. We have the patch notes and a trailer for you below.
The Finals Patch 1.4.0
Balance Changes – Abilities
- Goo Gun: Fixed an issue where goo could block the player
- Mesh Shield: Mesh Shield Health reduced to 1100 from 1250
- Recon Senses: Recon Senses activation cost reduced to 1 from 2
Gadgets
- C4: C4 max player damage reduced to 210 from 240; C4 max damage radius reduced to 1.6m from 2.4m; C4 self-damage multiplier increased to 1.3 from 1
- Dome Shield: Dome Shield health reduced to 300 from 350
- Gas Mine: Gas Mine arming time added (1.6 seconds)
- Glitch Mine: Glitch Trap arming time added (1.6 seconds)
- Goo Grenade: Fixed an issue where goo could block the player
- Mine: Mine max player damage reduced to 140 from 160; Mine damage radius reduced to 3.5m from 4m; Mine arming time added (1.6 seconds)
- Pyro Mine: Pyro Mine arming time added (1.6 seconds)
- RPG-7
- RPG-7 max player damage reduced to 150 from 165
- RPG-7 min player damage reduced to 80 from 90
- RPG-7 damage radius reduced to 4.5m from 4.75m
- RPG-7 max damage radius reduced to 1.5m from 2.5m
- RPG-7 aim-down sights dispersion increased slightly
- RPG-7 hip-fire dispersion increased slightly
- Stun Gun: Increased Stun Gun range to 12m from 10m
Maps
- The Finals Game Show Events: Added a repulsor to the flying saucers in the 'Alien Invasion' event
- Vegas: Updated strain in various buildings to give better destruction results; Resolved an issue where cashout stations would become invisible before players finished the transfer
Modes
- Bankit: Disallowed Deathmatch game show event from occurring in BankIt game mode
Weapons
- AKM: Slight adjustment to AKM recoil pattern
- Flamethrower: Flamethrower fire rate increased to 170 from 160
- LH1: LH1 damage increased to 47 from 45
Melee Weapons: Fixed an issue where melee hits didn't always connect with enemy players
- M11: M11 damage increased to 16 from 15
- Riot Shield: Fixed a bug where the shield would block bullets, while invisible, during interactions (e.g. reviving or stealing extractions)
- SA1216: SA1216 pellet dispersion increased slightly; SA1216 damage per pellet reduced to 7 from 8
Movement
- Vaulting: Reduced instances where you unintentionally climbed on objects outside of the player's view; Fixed an issue where players could get stuck without being able to give input
- Ziplines: Prevented placement of ziplines on pickupables
UI
- Various fixes to contestant screens
- Polish to the social screen, which now hides the "Invite to party" button when you are not the party leader
- Added a warning to the UI that appears when players are in danger of being AFK kicked form The Finals
- Player health bars now use the squad color when selected in the settings
- UI shows you as "unranked" unless you're among the top 500 on the leaderboards