Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Astral Radiance In July 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, which came out in May 2022 are doing now in July 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Machamp V Alternate Art 172/189: $115.40 Origin Forme Dialga V Alternate Art 177/189: $60.38 Hisuian Sneasler V Alternate Art 175/189: $52.32 Origin Forme Palkia V Alternate Art 167/189: $52.25 Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 208/189: $41.80 Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR Rainbow Rare 192/189: $37.33 Irida Full Art Trainer Supporter 186/189: $32.87 Beedrill V Alternate Art 161/189: $3o.25 Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR 040/189: $28.53 Path to the Peak Gold Secret Rare 213/189: $27.16 Double Turbo Energy Gold Secret Rare 216/189: $25.40 Origin Forme Dialga VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 210/189: $24.86 Hisuian Lilligant V Alternate Art 163/189: $22.31 Choice Belt Gold Secret Rare 211/189: $21.53 Trekking Shoes Gold Secret Rare 215/189: $21.22

This Pokémon TCG expansion includes a Trainer Gallery subset. The top cards of this subset are:

Starmie V Character Super Rare TG13/TG30: $36.20 Garchomp V Character Super Rare TG23/TG30: $34.68 Galarian Moltres V Character Super Rare TG20/TG30: $12.74 Zacian V Character Super Rare TG21/TG30: $11.38 Melony Full Art Trainer Supporter TG26/TG30: $10.53

We are seeing a drop! The set's main chase card, Machamp V Alternate Art, has fallen $15. This makes sense to me because, as cool as the card is, that seems high for a Machamp card. And it still does. I can see this eventually settling around the $60 – $70 mark.

Hisuian Sneasler V Alternate Art went the other direction, almost doubling in value since last month. This shows that while value normally falls in the first few months of a set, that is a trend rather than a rule.

Note, too, that the return of sanctioned competitive gameplay is impacting value now and will effect sets more. Cards like Path to the Peak Gold Secret Rare didn't rank at all when the set first dropped but now it soars. Palkia VSTAR also remains higher than all forms of Dialga VSTAR, even the Gold and Rainbow versions, due to that card's playability.