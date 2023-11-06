Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: , , ,

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Astral Radiance In November 2023

Our montly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series checks in with the Hisui-themed Sword & Shield - Astral Radiance expansion in November 2023.

Article Summary

  • Exploring the value fluctuation in Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance set.
  • Highlights top-valued cards of the Astral Radiance in November 2023.
  • Includes market values of a Trainer Gallery subset within the Astral Radiance set.
  • Discusses the decline in value of Starmie V Character Super Rare due to decreased interest in female-themed Trainer cards.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, which came out in May 2022, are doing now in November 2023.

Astral Radiance top card. Credit: Pokémon TCG
Astral Radiance top card. Credit: Pokémon TCG

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

  1. Machamp V Alternate Art 172/189: $85.73
  2. Origin Forme Dialga V Alternate Art 177/189: $24.03
  3. Irida Full Art Trainer Supporter 186/189: $22.74
  4. Path to the Peak Gold Secret Rare 213/189: $22.47
  5. Origin Forme Palkia V Alternate Art 167/189: $22.21
  6. Hisuian Sneasler V Alternate Art 175/189: $20.36
  7. Double Turbo Energy Gold Secret Rare 216/189: $17.12
  8. Beedrill V Alternate Art 161/189: $16.40
  9. Irida Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 204/189: $12.99
  10. Hisuian Lilligant V Alternate Art 163/189: $10.15

This Pokémon TCG expansion includes a Trainer Gallery subset. The top cards of this subset are:

  1. Starmie V Character Super Rare TG13/TG30: $36.89
  2. Garchomp V Character Super Rare TG23/TG30: $17.68
  3. Galarian Moltres V Character Super Rare TG20/TG30: $5.71
  4. Zacian V Character Super Rare TG21/TG30: $5.17
  5. Galarian Articuno V Character Super Rare TG16/TG30: $4.29

Starmie V Character Super Rare sees the only major change this month, dropping over $10 in value. This is likely due to the surge and subsequent crash in interest in female-themed Trainer cards, as this card features Misty.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

Theo Dwyer

Theo Dwyer writes about comics, film, and games.
