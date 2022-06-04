Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Brilliant Stars In June 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, which came out in February are doing now in June 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Charizard V Alternate Art 154/172: $183.63 Charizard VSTAR Rainbow Rare 174/172: $118.93 Arceus V Alternate Art 166/172: $49.68 Charizard V Full Art 153/172: $44.32 Arceus VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 184/172: $44.21 Arceus VSTAR Rainbow Rare 176/172: $28.31 Arceus VSTAR 123/172: $26.36 Galarian Moltres V Gold Secret Rare 183/172: $24.01 Lumineon V Alternate Art 156/172: $22.15 Ultra Ball Gold Secret Rare 186/172: $22.03 Galarian Zapdos V Gold Secret Rare 182/172: $19.32 Galarian Articuno V Gold Secret Rare 181/172: $17.37 Marnie's Pride Full Art Trainer Supporter 171/172: $16.44 Arceus V Full Art 165/172: $15.96 Honchkrow V Alternate Art 154/172: $15.22

This Pokémon TCG expansion includes a Trainer Gallery subset. The top cards of this subset are:

Umbreon VMAX Character Super Rare TG23/TG30: $27.79 Sylveon VMAX Character Super Rare TG15/TG30: $21.30 Sylveon V Character Super Rare TG14/TG30: $19.60 Umbreon V Character Super Rare TG23/TG30: $16.46 Mimikyu VMAX Character Super Rare TG17/TG30: $15.93

We're finally beginning to see the set even out. We have a big drop on the biggest hit of the set, the Charizard V Alternate Art, which has dropped over $20. We have an even bigger drop on the Charizard Rainbow Rare, but note that this seems low for this kind of card. We have seen previous Charizard Rainbow Rares drop only to rise in the long term. All of this plus a $10 drop on Arceus as well as smaller drops on the smaller hits shows an overall downward trend. The same is true for the Trainer Gallery, which has seen the biggest card of the subset, the Umbreon VMAX, drop $8.