Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Brilliant Stars In September 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, which came out in February 2022, are doing now in September 2022.

Brilliant Stars Lumineon and logo. Credit: Pokémon TCG
Brilliant Stars Lumineon and logo. Credit: Pokémon TCG

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

  1. Charizard V Alternate Art 154/172: $175.25
  2. Charizard VSTAR Rainbow Rare 174/172: $87.72
  3. Arceus V Alternate Art 166/172: $38.83
  4. Arceus VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 184/172: $34.80
  5. Charizard V Full Art 153/172: $33.81
  6. Arceus VSTAR 123/172: $25.95
  7. Arceus VSTAR Rainbow Rare 176/172: $25.14
  8. Lumineon V Alternate Art 156/172: $21.26
  9. Ultra Ball Gold Secret Rare 186/172: $21.14
  10. Galarian Moltres V Gold Secret Rare 183/172: $19.63
  11. Galarian Articuno V Gold Secret Rare 181/172: $17.88
  12. Galarian Zapdos V Gold Secret Rare 182/172: $17.04
  13. Charizard VSTAR 018/172: $15.98
  14. Arceus V Full Art 165/172: $14.51
  15. Honchkrow V Alternate Art 154/172: $14.15

This Pokémon TCG expansion includes a Trainer Gallery subset. The top cards of this subset are:

  • Umbreon VMAX Character Super Rare TG23/TG30: $25.31
  • Sylveon V Character Super Rare TG14/TG30: $18.17
  • Sylveon VMAX Character Super Rare TG15/TG30: $16.51
  • Mimikyu VMAX Character Super Rare TG17/TG30: $14.87
  • Umbreon V Character Super Rare TG23/TG30: $14.57

The only meaningful movement this month is a slight increase in the Charizard V Alternate Art and the Charizard VSTAR Rainbow Rare. The latter has dropped below $100 which is significant for a Charizard Secret Rare. I do not see this card staying permanently under $100, so this may be a card you want to scoop up at this value while you can.

