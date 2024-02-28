Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Blaziken, chilling reign, pokemon, pokemon cards

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Chilling Reign In February 2024

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Crown Tundra-themed cards of Sword & Shield - Chilling Reign in February 2024.

Article Summary February 2024 Chilling Reign TCG value analysis highlights market stability.

Blaziken VMAX Alternate remains a top-valued card at $169.92.

Summer 2023 saw a spike in card values, with normalization since.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign, which came out in May 2020, are doing now in February 2024.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Blaziken VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 201/198: $169.92 Galarian Moltres V Alternate Art 177/198: $119.88 Shiny Snorlax Gold Secret Rare 224/198: $68.45 Shadow Rider Calyrex VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 205/198: $52.64 Zeraora V Alternate Art 166/198: $44.22 Galarian Zapdos V Alternate Art 174/198: $42.36 Ice Rider Calyrex VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 203/198: $40.63 Galarian Articuno V Alternate Art 170/198: $40.14 Galarian Rapidash V Alternate Art 170/198: $38.39 Galarian Slowking V Alternate Art 179/198: $27.60 Caitlin Full Art Trainer Supporter 189/198: $25.56 Klara Full Art Trainer Supporter 194/198: $20.02 Tornadus V Alternate Art 185/198: $19.11 Shadow Rider Calyrex V Alternate Art Secret Rare 172/198: $18.72 Flannery Full Art Trainer Supporter 191/198: $16.60

There has not been much movement this month for the cards of Chilling Reign. Looking at the long term trajectory of the Blaziken VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare, we saw a big spike in summer 2023, but it has quickly deflated to its previous value and has stayed there. That said, this is still a monster chase card and one of the more valuable hits of the Sword & Shield era.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

