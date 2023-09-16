Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Blaziken, chilling reign, pokemon, pokemon cards

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Chilling Reign In September 2023

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Sword & Shield - Chilling Reign series checks in on the set's Blaziken VMAX Alt Art in September 2023.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign, which came out in June 2021, are doing now in September 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Blaziken VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 201/198: $188.48 Galarian Moltres V Alternate Art 177/198: $121.31 Shiny Snorlax Gold Secret Rare 224/198: $71.41 Shadow Rider Calyrex VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 205/198: $48.27 Zeraora V Alternate Art 166/198: $43.27 Galarian Zapdos V Alternate Art 174/198: $42.04 Ice Rider Calyrex VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 203/198: $38.67 Galarian Rapidash V Alternate Art 170/198: $38.49 Galarian Articuno V Alternate Art 170/198: $37.58 Klara Full Art Trainer Supporter 194/198: $32.16 Caitlin Full Art Trainer Supporter 189/198: $31.17 Galarian Slowking V Alternate Art 179/198: $28.20 Tornadus V Alternate Art 185/198: $23.69 Psychic Energy Gold Secret Rare 232/198: $20.69 Shadow Rider Calyrex V Alternate Art 172/198: $18.90

Big drop on the fire chicken. Blaziken VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare, which is way over-valued, in my opinion, drops $20 this month alone. Two and a quarter years after release, that's a big hit. Zeraora V Alternate Art also took a hit, losing 1/5th of its value as it dropped $10. Galarian Slowking V Alternate Art fell $6, which is also notable. Mostly, though, the value of these cards remained in the same ballpark.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!