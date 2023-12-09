Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Crown Zenith, giratina, pokemon, pokemon cards
Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Crown Zenith In December 2023
Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series checks in with the special Galarian Gallery Illustration Rares from Crown Zenith in December 2023.
The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith, which came out in January 2023, are doing now in December 2023.
Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:
- Elesa's Sparkle Full Art 147/159: $21.74
- Pikachu Secret Rare 160/159: $8.36
- Charizard VSTAR 019/159: $5.37
- Friends in Sinnoh Full Art 149/159: $5.32
- Friends in Hisui Full Art 148/159: $5.20
The main attraction of Crown Zenith is the Galarian Gallery subset, which consists of Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rares. Let's take a look at the top-valued cards of this subset:
- Giratina VSTAR Gold Secret Rare GG69/GG70: $69.72
- Arceus VSTAR Gold Secret Rare GG70/GG70: $53.33
- Mewtwo VSTAR Special Illustration Rare GG44/GG70: $46.55
- Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR Gold Secret Rare GG67/GG70: $33.73
- Origin Forme Dialga VSTAR Gold Secret Rare GG68/GG70: $32.51
- Leafeon VSTAR Special Illustration Rare GG35/GG70: $20.87
- Entei V Special Illustration Rare GG36/GG70: $18.02
- Glaceon VSTAR Special Illustration Rare GG40/GG70: $17.97
- Raikou V Special Illustration Rare GG41/GG70: $17.78
- Suicune V Special Illustration Rare GG38/GG70: $16.89
- Darkrai VSTAR Special Illustration Rare GG50/GG70: $16.61
- Irida Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter GG63/GG70: $14.99
- Hisuian Zoroark VSTAR Special Illustration Rare GG56/GG70: $12.70
- Cynthia's Ambition Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter GG60/GG70: $11.10
- Zacian V Special Illustration Rare GG48/GG70: $10.17
The recent reprint of Crown Zenith doesn't seem to have impacted the secondary market quite yet. Some cards are a little up, some are a little down, but Crown Zenith overall remains relatively steady.
