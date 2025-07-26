Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Destined Rivals, pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Destined Rivals in July 2025

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Team Rocket-themed set Scarlet & Violet - Destined Rivals in July 2025.

Article Summary Pokémon TCG: Destined Rivals features soaring market values in July 2025, led by Team Rocket's Mewtwo ex.

Five cards in Scarlet & Violet – Destined Rivals are valued at over $100, making it a top collectible set.

This Team Rocket-themed set builds on Owner's Pokémon cards, paying tribute to the WOTC Team Rocket era.

Monthly value watch tracks key cards and trends, helping collectors choose the best time to buy or trade.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past few months, we've seen a huge surge of renewed interest in the hobby. Of course, there was massive hype during the Sword & Shield era around Alternate Arts, but the beginning of the Scarlet & Violet era saw a marked cool-down in the hobby. Now, it seems that the collector's market is going into hyper-drive once more, as attention to both current Scarlet & Violet sets as well as Sword & Shield sets soars. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch, to track the collector's market of modern sets. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Should you buy singles or packs? Is that chase card obtainable? Let's find out. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Destined Rivals, which came out in May 2025, are doing now in July 2025.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Destined Rivals, with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Team Rocket's Mewtwo ex Special Illustration Rare 231/182: $378.81 Cynthia's Garchomp ex Special Illustration Rare 232/182: $201.85 Ethan's Ho-Oh ex Special Illustration Rare 230/182: $144.56 Team Rocket's Moltres ex Special Illustration Rare 229/182: $130.51 Team Rocket's Nidoking ex Special Illustration Rare 233/182: $114.40 Team Rocket's Crobat ex Special Illustration Rare 234/182: $71.01 Team Rocket's Mewtwo ex Gold Hyper Rare 240/182: $63.17 Cynthia's Garchomp ex Gold Hyper Rare 241/182: $56.32 Misty's Psyduck Illustration Rare 193/182: $55.74 Team Rocket's Giovanni Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 238/182: $49.40 Ethan's Adventure Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 236/182: $47.90 Team Rocket's Ariana Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 237/182: $39.89 Ethan's Typhlosion Illustration Rare 190/182: $37.95 Yanmega ex Special Illustration Rare 228/182: $34.14 Ethan's Ho-Oh ex Gold Hyper Rare 239/182: $33.08

This is our first time observing Scarlet & Violet – Destined Rivals in the market, and it's a monster set. There are five cards valued at over $100, showing that this is easily the more collectible set when compared to Scarlet & Violet – Journey Together, which reintroduced Owner's Pokémon cards. Scarlet & Violet – Destined Rivals took that concept and added Team Rocket, essentially creating a tribute set to the original Team Rocket WOTC expansion. Team Rocket's Mewtwo ex Special Illustration Rare reigns as a chase card approaching $400. Will this card continue to gain value or will it fall in time? I look forward to observing this set monthly.

