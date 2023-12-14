Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Evolving Skies, pokemon, pokemon cards, Umbreon

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Evolving Skies In December 2023

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Eeveelution-themed cards of Sword & Shield - Evolving Skies in December 2023.

Article Summary December 2023 sees top-valued Evolving Skies cards fluctuate minimally in the Pokémon TCG market.

Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art leads as the era's highest chase card, priced at $533.14.

Despite market stability, completing the Sword & Shield - Evolving Skies set is increasingly tough.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, which came out in August 2021, are doing now in December 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art 215/203: $533.14 Rayquaza VMAX Alternate Art 218/203: $258.63 Leafeon VMAX Alternate Art 205/203: $174.76 Glaceon VMAX Alternate Art 209/203: $147.10 Sylveon VMAX Alternate Art 212/203: $138.26 Dragonite V Alternate Art 192/203: $94.93 Umbreon V Alternate Art 189/203: $92.80 Rayquaza V Alternate Art 194/203: $70.73 Espeon V Alternate Art 180/203: $65.61 Glaceon V Alternate Art 175/203: $56.16 Sylveon V Alternate Art 184/203: $54.84 Leafeon V Alternate Art 167/203: $51.69 Umbreon VMAX Rainbow Rare 214/203: $26.43 Rayquaza VMAX Rainbow Rare 217/203: $26.30 Noivern V Alternate Art 196/203: $24.28

This month, Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art is down just $10. With a card like this, which is far and away the top-valued chase card of the entire Sword & Shield era, that's just mere market oscillation. The other cards, believe it or not, are up across the board this month, with a few slight exceptions. It seems impossible, but Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies is becoming harder and harder for collectors to complete every month.

