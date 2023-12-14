Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: , , ,

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Evolving Skies In December 2023

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Eeveelution-themed cards of Sword & Shield - Evolving Skies in December 2023.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, which came out in August 2021, are doing now in December 2023.

Evolving Skies top card. Credit: Pokémon TCG
Evolving Skies top card. Credit: Pokémon TCG

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

  1. Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art 215/203: $533.14
  2. Rayquaza VMAX Alternate Art 218/203: $258.63
  3. Leafeon VMAX Alternate Art 205/203: $174.76
  4. Glaceon VMAX Alternate Art 209/203: $147.10
  5. Sylveon VMAX Alternate Art 212/203: $138.26
  6. Dragonite V Alternate Art 192/203: $94.93
  7. Umbreon V Alternate Art 189/203: $92.80
  8. Rayquaza V Alternate Art 194/203: $70.73
  9. Espeon V Alternate Art 180/203: $65.61
  10. Glaceon V Alternate Art 175/203: $56.16
  11. Sylveon V Alternate Art 184/203: $54.84
  12. Leafeon V Alternate Art 167/203: $51.69
  13. Umbreon VMAX Rainbow Rare 214/203: $26.43
  14. Rayquaza VMAX Rainbow Rare 217/203: $26.30
  15. Noivern V Alternate Art 196/203: $24.28

This month, Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art is down just $10. With a card like this, which is far and away the top-valued chase card of the entire Sword & Shield era, that's just mere market oscillation. The other cards, believe it or not, are up across the board this month, with a few slight exceptions. It seems impossible, but Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies is becoming harder and harder for collectors to complete every month.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

