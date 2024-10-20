Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Evolving Skies, pokemon, pokemon cards, Umbreon

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Evolving Skies in October 2024

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Eeveelution-themed cards of Sword & Shield - Evolving Skies in October 2024.

Article Summary October 2024 sees Umbreon VMAX Alt Art nearing $1,000 in value, marking a $100 leap from last month.

Hobbyists compare its value to iconic cards like Shadowless Blastoise and Venusaur from Base Set.

Umbreon VMAX leads Evolving Skies' high-value list, topping Rayquaza and other Eeveelutions.

Interest in Pokémon TCG is fueled by influencers, 25th Anniversary, and the allure of Alternate Arts.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, which came out in August 2021, are doing now in October 2024.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art 215/203: $978.28 Rayquaza VMAX Alternate Art 218/203: $404.09 Leafeon VMAX Alternate Art 205/203: $260.00 Glaceon VMAX Alternate Art 209/203: $223.93 Sylveon VMAX Alternate Art 212/203: $192.33 Umbreon V Alternate Art 189/203: $143.55 Dragonite V Alternate Art 192/203: $142.64 Rayquaza V Alternate Art 194/203: $98.06 Espeon V Alternate Art 180/203: $88.95 Sylveon V Alternate Art 184/203: $73.01 Leafeon V Alternate Art 167/203: $71.78 Glaceon V Alternate Art 175/203: $68.11 Sylveon VMAX Rainbow Rare 211/203: $39.68 Umbreon VMAX Rainbow Rare 214/203: $36.13 Rayquaza VMAX Rainbow Rare 213/203: $37.40

It's happening.

Another $100 jump in less than a month's time has this set's chase card, Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art, approaching $1,000 value in the secondary market. This puts the raw value of this card over some of the hobby's most iconic, decades-long favorites, including the shadowless versions of Blastoise and Venusaur from Base Set. The only modern card that comes even close is the Latias & Latios GX Alt Art from Sun & Moon – Team Up, which is valued at $887.72.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

