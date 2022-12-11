Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Fusion Strike In December 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike, which came out in November 2021, are doing now in December 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Gengar VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 271/264: $164.28 Espeon VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 270/264: $164.03 Mew VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 269/264: $82.72 Mew V Alternate Art 251/264: $47.21 Mew VMAX Rainbow Rare Secret Rare 269/264: $37.47 Celebi V Alternate Art 245/264: $35.60 Inteleon VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 266/264: $28.40 Genesect V Alternate Art 255/264: $26.36 Mew V Full Art 250/264: $15.06 Greedent V Alternate Art 257/264: $13.87 Gengar VMAX 157/264: $10.03 Grass Energy Gold Secret Rare 283/264: $9.42 Sandaconda V Alternate Art 252/264: $8.12 Fire Energy Gold Secret Rare 284/264: $7.74 Boltund VMAX Rainbow Rare Secret Rare 267/264: $7.46

After the Espeon VMAX Alternate Art and Gengar VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare cards had a jump in value last month, we are seeing the entire set remaining relatively steady in December 2022. These are certainly still cards to watch as we aren't outside of the window of the Alternate Arts increasing in value hobby-wide, so be vigilant if you are following these cards in hopes to eventually buy them as singles.