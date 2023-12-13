Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Fusion Strike, gengar, pokemon, pokemon cards, Pokemon TCG

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Fusion Strike In December 2023

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Psychic-themed cards of Sword & Shield - Fusion Strike in December 2023.

Gengar VMAX Alternate Art leads with a value of over $200.

Top cards’ values are increasing with Espeon VMAX at $132.17.

Market trends and card prices sourced from TCGPlayer data.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike, which came out in November 2021, are doing now in December 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Gengar VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 271/264: $207.24 Espeon VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 270/264: $132.17 Mew VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 269/264: $69.03 Mew VMAX Rainbow Rare Secret Rare 269/264: $30.52 Mew V Alternate Art 251/264: $29.37 Celebi V Alternate Art 245/264: $25.96 Inteleon VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 266/264: $23.46 Genesect V Alternate Art 255/264: $15.09 Gengar VMAX 157/264: $8.51 Mew V Full Art 250/264: $8.49

Well damn! Gengar VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare is on its way toward a new high for the year, reaching over $200 again after a previous temporary drop. Outside of that, the top five cards of this set are all up a few dollars, while the cards in the sixth through tenth top slots in the set didn't see any increase in value… with the exception of the Gengar VMAX, which is up a few dollars.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

