Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Lost Origin in January 2026

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Lost Zone-themed set Sword & Shield - Lost Origin in January 2026.

Article Summary Pokémon TCG: Lost Origin set's top card, Giratina V Alternate Art, nears $700 value in January 2026.

Lost Origin maintains strong market position, second only to Evolving Skies among Sword & Shield sets.

Trainer Gallery subset values rise, with Pikachu VMAX and Pikachu V cards leading at over $65 each.

Modern Pokémon card prices surge as scarcity and collector demand reach all-time highs in 2026.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past year, we have witnessed a significant surge of renewed interest in the hobby. The hype around the Alternate Arts of the Sword & Shield era and the Illustration Rares of the Scarlet & Violet era now continues in the new era, Mega Evolution. The Mega Evolution era continues the popular Illustration Rare and Special Illustration Rare cards while introducing Gold Hyper Rares as the rarest type of card that can be pulled from a booster pack. As packs become more and more difficult to get, it seems that the hobby is more popular than ever. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch, to track the collector's market of modern sets. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Should you buy singles or packs? Is that chase card obtainable? Let's find out. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, which came out in September 2022, are doing now in January 2026.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Giratina V Alternate Art 186/196: $659.05 Aerodactyl V Alternate Art 180/196: $148.31 Rotom V Alternate Art 186/196: $25.52 Giratina VSTAR Rainbow Rare 201/196: $23.78 Galarian Perrserker V Alternate Art 184/196: $15.78 Giratina VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 212/196: $14.22 Giratina V Full Art 185/196: $11.83 Aerodactyl VSTAR Rainbow Rare 199/196: $11.55 Kyurem VMAX Rainbow Rare 197/196: $8.65 Hisuian Goodra VSTAR Rainbow Rare 202/196: $7.28

This Pokémon TCG expansion includes a Trainer Gallery subset. The top cards of this subset are:

Pikachu VMAX Character Super Rare TG17/TC30: $74.12 Pikachu V Character Super Rare TG16/TC30: $65.07 Gengar Character Rare TG06/TC30: $34.45 Pikachu Character Rare TG05/TC30: $25.41 Mew VMAX Black & Gold Secret Rare TG30/TC30: $19.73

While Evolving Skies defines the collectors market for the Sword & Shield era, Lost Origin is in second place off the strength of just one card. Giratina V Alternate Art is a monster chase card, increasing in value every time we check back in on this set. It is now approaching $700 in value, which is wild considering it's a modern card. Outside of the Trainer Gallery, which is seeing values increasing across the board on its top cards, this set is otherwise quite steady in value.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

