Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Paldean Fates in August 2025

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Shiny-themed cards of Scarlet & Violet - Paldean Fates in August 2025.

Shiny Mew ex Special Illustration Rare skyrockets, surpassing Charizard in collector demand

Significant value shifts noted, with notable increases for Mew, Charizard, and Gardevoir ex cards

Advice for collectors on market timing, buying singles, and monitoring Pokémon TCG price trends

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past few months, we've seen a huge surge of renewed interest in the hobby. Of course, there was massive hype during the Sword & Shield era around Alternate Arts, but the beginning of the Scarlet & Violet era saw a marked cool-down in the hobby. Now, it seems that the collector's market is going into hyperdrive once more, as attention to both current Scarlet & Violet sets as well as Sword & Shield sets soars. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch, to track the collector's market of modern sets. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Should you buy singles or packs? Is that chase card obtainable? Let's find out. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates, which came out in January 2024, are doing now in August 2025.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Shiny Mew ex Special Illustration Rare 232/091: $552.29 Shiny Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare 234/091: $181.45 Shiny Gardevoir ex Special Illustration Rare 233/091: $86.22 Iono Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 237/091: $27.76 Shiny Pikachu 131/091: $27.39 Shiny Charmander 109/091: $20.56 Shiny Mew ex Full Art 216/091: $19.98 Shiny Snorlax 202/091: $19.54 Shiny Ditto 201/091: $17.41 Arven Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 235/091: $15.49 Shiny Mimikyu 160/091: $14.74 Shiny Ralts 153/091: $14.32 Shiny Charmeleon 110/091: $13.99 Clive Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 236/091: $11.87 Penny Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 239/091: $11.62

This may be the biggest news for modern day collectors all summer. We have a very dynamic card here in this set… and it's a card that, for a long time, wasn't even the top-valued pull of Paldean Fates. Shiny Mew ex Special Illustration Rare has seen a monstrous surge in value since last month, increasing by $260. Could this be the next Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art situation?

Other changes:

Shiny Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare increased by over $20

Shiny Gardevoir ex Special Illustration Rare increased by almost $15

Iono Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter dropped by $8

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

