Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Paldean Fates in October 2024

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Shiny-themed cards of Scarlet & Violet - Paldean Fates in October 2024.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates, which came out in January 2024, are doing now in October 2024.

Paldean Fates top card. Credit: Pokémon TCG

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

  1. Shiny Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare 234/091: $102.71
  2. Shiny Mew ex Special Illustration Rare 232/091: $93.21
  3. Shiny Gardevoir ex Special Illustration Rare 233/091: $42.46
  4. Shiny Pikachu 131/091: $32.60
  5. Shiny Charmander 109/091: $21.93
  6. Iono Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 237/091: $21.49
  7. Shiny Charmeleon 110/091: $17.40
  8. Arven Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 235/091: $11.13
  9. Shiny Snorlax 202/091: $10.79
  10. Koraidon ex Gold Hyper Rare 245/091: $10.72
  11. Miraidon ex Gold Hyper Rare 243/091: $10.20
  12. Shiny Pidgey 196/091: $9.72
  13. Shiny Mimikyu 160/091: $9.54
  14. Shiny Mew ex Full Art 216/091: $9.18
  15. Penny Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 239/091: $9.13

Shiny Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare is down a few dollars, continuing to inch closer to a sub-$100 market value. Shiny Mew ex Special Illustration Rare, which could very well take the top spot in the long-run as a more unique card, remains steady. Looking ahead toward this set's place in the future, I predict that it will remain a more valuable set than Galar's Shining Fates but won't scratch the legacy and value of Alola's Hidden Fates.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

