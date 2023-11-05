Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Paradox Rift During Release Weekend

Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Paradox Rift, pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift, which came out in November 2023, are doing now on release week.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Mela Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 254/182: $86.48 Gholdengo ex Special Illustration Rare 252/182: $79.32 Roaring Moon ex Special Illustration Rare 251/182: $78.45 Iron Valiant ex Special Illustration Rare 249/182: $57.89 Rika Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 258/182: $44.98 Mela Full Art Trainer Supporter 254/182: $44.98 Iron Hands ex Special Illustration Rare 248/182: $43.08 Tulip Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 259/182: $39.31 Parasol Lady Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 255/182: $39.20 Professor Sada's Vitality Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 256/182: $39.03 Tera Garchomp ex Special Illustration Rare 245/182: $35.96 Altaria ex Special Illustration Rare 253/182: $29.99 Tera Garchomp ex Gold Hyper Rare 260/182: $29.23 Iron Valiant ex Gold Hyper Rare 261/182: $28.25 Professor Turo's Scenario Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 257/182: $28.23

The values here will certainly shift as the set evens out, but the first analysis is always so interesting. I don't see the Gholdengo ex Special Illustration Rare staying even in the top ten, much less the second slot. Mela makes sense as the chase card, and Roaring Moon and Iron Valiant, as the two lead Paradox Pokémon mascots of the set, are obvious top contenders.

