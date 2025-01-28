Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Paradox Rift, pokemon, Pokémon card, Scarlet & Violet

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Paradox Rift in January 2025

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Ancient and Future-themed cards of Scarlet & Violet - Paradox Rift in January 2025.

Article Summary Explore Pokémon TCG: Paradox Rift's top card values as of January 2025 and market trends.

Discover how Illustration Rares outperform Special Illustration Rares in desirability.

Find out if singles or packs are the smart choice for completing your Pokémon TCG collection.

Stay updated with Pokémon TCG market insights and value trends for completionists and collectors.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Should you buy singles or packs? Is that chase card obtainable? Let's find out. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rif, which came out in November 2023, are doing now in January 2025.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Groudon Illustration Rare 199/182: $83.22 Roaring Moon ex Special Illustration Rare 251/182: $62.41 Altaria ex Special Illustration Rare 253/182: $38.58 Iron Valiant ex Special Illustration Rare 249/182: $29.36 Garchomp ex Special Illustration Rare 245/182: $26.16 Steelix Illustration Rare 208/182: $25.61 Gholdengo ex Special Illustration Rare 252/182: $23.45 Iron Hands ex Special Illustration Rare 248/182: $18.70 Plusle Illustration Rare 193/182: $17.71 Golisopod ex Special Illustration Rare 246/182: $17.14 Minun Illustration Rare 194/182: $16.89 Yveltal Illustration Rare 205/182: $15.97 Parasol Lady Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 255/182: $15.49 Swablu Illustration Rare 205/182: $14.89 Tapu Koko ex Special Illustration Rare 247/182: $14.66

Groudon Illustration Rare has seen a significant jump in the market. Again, this reaffirms that while Illustration Rares are rarer than Special Illustration Rares, it is the Pokémon itself and the artwork that tends to make a chase card.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

