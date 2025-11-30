Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Paradox Rift, pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Paradox Rift in November 2025

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Ancient and Future-themed cards of Scarlet & Violet - Paradox Rift in November 2025.

Article Summary Track the top card values for Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift as of November 2025

Groudon Illustration Rare remains the chase card, though its price dropped $20 since last month

Most high-value cards saw declines, but Minun, Plusle, Golisopod, and Magby Illustration Rares increased

Monthly Value Watch helps collectors decide the best time to buy singles or sealed packs

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past year, we have witnessed a significant surge of renewed interest in the hobby. The hype around the Alternate Arts of the Sword & Shield era and the Illustration Rares of the Scarlet & Violet era now continues in the new era, Mega Evolution. The Mega Evolution era continues the popular Illustration Rare and Special Illustration Rare cards while introducing Gold Hyper Rares as the rarest type of card that can be pulled from a booster pack. As packs become more and more difficult to get, it seems that the hobby is more popular than ever. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch, to track the collector's market of modern sets. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Should you buy singles or packs? Is that chase card obtainable? Let's find out. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift, which came out in November 2023, are doing now, two years later, in November 2025.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift, with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Groudon Illustration Rare 199/182: $75.52 Altaria ex Special Illustration Rare 253/182: $43.73 Roaring Moon ex Special Illustration Rare 251/182: $36.45 Morpeko Illustration Rare 206/182: $29.53 Garchomp ex Special Illustration Rare 245/182: $29.47 Minun Illustration Rare 194/182: $26.47 Gholdengo ex Special Illustration Rare 252/182: $25.79 Plusle Illustration Rare 193/182: $24.66 Steelix Illustration Rare 208/182: $23.85 Iron Valiant ex Special Illustration Rare 249/182: $20.57 Golisopod ex Special Illustration Rare 246/182: $16.59 Mantyke Illustration Rare 209/182: $15.33 Yveltal Illustration Rare 205/182: $14.64 Magby Illustration Rare 186/182: $14.22 Tapu Koko ex Special Illustration Rare 247/182: $13.80

The chase card of this set, Groudon Illustration Rare, has seen a significant drop, losing $20 since last month. This is the biggest drop of the month here, but many of the other cards are down as well. The Illustration Rares for Minun, Plusle, Golisopod, and Magby slightly increased in value this month, but everything else listed above is down around $2-10.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!