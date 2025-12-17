Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: mega evolution, Phantasmal Flames, pokemon, pokemon cards

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Phantasmal Flames in December 2025

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Mega Charizard-themed Phantasmal Flames expansion in December 2025.

Article Summary Track December 2025 market values for Pokémon TCG: Mega Evolution - Phantasmal Flames cards

Mega Charizard X ex Special Illustration Rare leads with a value of over $560

Repeat trend: Charizard Secret Rares dominate small, era-defining sets' prices

Gold Hyper Rares are ultra-rare, but Special Illustration Rares still hold the highest demand

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past year, we have witnessed a significant surge of renewed interest in the hobby. The hype around the Alternate Arts of the Sword & Shield era and the Illustration Rares of the Scarlet & Violet era now continues in the new era, Mega Evolution. The Mega Evolution era continues the popular Illustration Rare and Special Illustration Rare cards while introducing Gold Hyper Rares as the rarest type of card that can be pulled from a booster pack. As packs become more and more difficult to get, it seems that the hobby is more popular than ever. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch, to track the collector's market of modern sets. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Should you buy singles or packs? Is that chase card obtainable? Let's find out. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Mega Evolution – Phantasmal Flames, which came out in November 2025, are doing now in December 2025.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Mega Evolution – Phantasmal Flames, with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Mega Charizard X ex Special Illustration Rare 125/094: $564.97 Mega Charizard X ex Mega Hyper Rare 130/094: $373.48 Dawn Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 129/094: $46.29 Mega Charizard X ex Full Art 109/094: $39.88 Mega Sharpedo ex Special Illustration Rare 127/094: $39.37 Mega Lopunny ex Special Illustration Rare 128/094: $31.65 Rotom ex Special Illustration Rare 126/094: $28.78 Meowth Illustration Rare 106/094: $17.20 Piplup Illustration Rare 98/094: $14.31 Dawn Full Art Trainer Supporter 118/094: $12.43 Wigglytuff Illustration Rare 105/094: $5.25 Flygon Illustration Rare 101/094: $5.09 Mega Charizard X ex 013/094: $4.93 Mega Sharpedo ex Full Art 113/094: $4.86 Paldean Wooper Illustration Rare 102/094: $4.67

This is our first time observing the cards of Mega Evolution – Phantasmal Flames, but the value here is somewhat predictable. For quite a while now, the second or third set in a new era has been a small, Charizard-focused set that ends up featuring cards of low value… except for the Charizard Secret Rares. This has been true for ages, from XY – Flashfire to Sun & Moon – Burning Shadows, from Sword & Shield – Darkness Ablaze to Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames. This is a well-established pattern so there are no big surprises here.

Mega Charizard X ex Special Illustration Rare being in the top slot, though, specials to the enduring interest in Special Illustration Rare cards. Gold Hyper Rare cards are the rarest pulls in the game, but Mega Charizard X ex Mega Hyper Rare is currently $200 cheaper than the Special Illustration Rare.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

