Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Prismatic Evolutions in July 2025

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the new Eeveelution-themed set Scarlet & Violet - Prismatic Evolutions in July 2025.

Article Summary Pokémon TCG: Prismatic Evolutions shows high collector demand in July 2025 with surging card values.

Umbreon ex Special Illustration Rare leads the set, still holding over $1,000 in market value.

Key Eeveelutions like Sylveon, Leafeon, and Jolteon saw notable value drops this month.

Set scarcity and speculation continue to drive volatility as collectors chase top cards.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past few months, we've seen a huge surge of renewed interest in the hobby. Of course, there was massive hype during the Sword & Shield era around Alternate Arts, but the beginning of the Scarlet & Violet era saw a marked cool-down in the hobby. Now, it seems that the collector's market is going into hyperdrive once more, as attention to both current Scarlet & Violet sets as well as Sword & Shield sets soars. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch, to track the collector's market of modern sets. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Should you buy singles or packs? Is that chase card obtainable? Let's find out. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Prismatic Evolutions, which came out in January 2025, are doing now in July 2025.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Prismatic Evolutions with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Umbreon ex Special Illustration Rare 161/131: $1,062.95 Sylveon ex Special Illustration Rare 156/131: $389.90 Leafeon ex Special Illustration Rare 144/131: $274.60 Espeon ex Special Illustration Rare 155/131: $251.11 Vaporeon ex Special Illustration Rare 149/131: $229.53 Jolteon ex Special Illustration Rare 153/131: $209.10 Glaceon ex Special Illustration Rare 150/131: $200.42 Flareon ex Special Illustration Rare 146/131: $187.39 Roaring Moon ex Special Illustration Rare 162/131: $162.75 Eevee ex Special Illustration Rare 167/131: $127.54 Dragapult ex Special Illustration Rare 165/131: $99.92 Ceruledge ex Special Illustration Rare 147/131: $97.07 Bloodmoon Ursaluna ex Special Illustration Rare 168/131: $96.07 Umbreon (Master Ball Reverse Holo) 059/131: $83.10 Raging Bolt ex Special Illustration Rare 166/131: $78.58

Umbreon ex Special Illustration Rare has dropped in value again, but not enough to put a pin in the ballooning market hype that has made this set particularly difficult to find at stores. It remains at over $1,000 in value but its days as a four-figure chase card do seem limited. Could we see this settle into a long-term value of $800?

More drops:

Sylveon ex Special Illustration Rare, Glaceon ex Special Illustration Rare, and Flareon ex Special Illustration Rare fell by over $30

Espeon ex Special Illustration Rare fell by $40

Jolteon ex Special Illustration Rare fell by almost $50

Dragapult ex Special Illustration Rare, Ceruledge ex Special Illustration Rare, and Bloodmoon Ursaluna ex Special Illustration Rare were all $100+ cards last month and are now valued in the $90s

