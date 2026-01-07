Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet, Scarlet & Violet - 151

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Scarlet & Violet – 151 in January 2026

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Generation One-themed cards of Scarlet & Violet - 151 in January 2026.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past year, we have witnessed a significant surge of renewed interest in the hobby. The hype around the Alternate Arts of the Sword & Shield era and the Illustration Rares of the Scarlet & Violet era now continues in the new era, Mega Evolution. The Mega Evolution era continues the popular Illustration Rare and Special Illustration Rare cards while introducing Gold Hyper Rares as the rarest type of card that can be pulled from a booster pack. As packs become more and more difficult to get, it seems that the hobby is more popular than ever. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch, to track the collector's market of modern sets. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Should you buy singles or packs? Is that chase card obtainable? Let's find out. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – 151, which came out in September 2023, are doing now in January 2026.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – 151, with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare 199/165: $259.10 Blastoise ex Special Illustration Rare 200/165: $74.52 Venusaur ex Special Illustration Rare 198/165: $72.06 Zapdos ex Special Illustration Rare 202/165: $63.73 Charmander Illustration Rare 168/165: $61.23 Alakazam ex Special Illustration Rare 201/165: $43.36 Pikachu Illustration Rare 173/165: $42.96 Squirtle Illustration Rare 170/165: $42.64 Bulbasaur Illustration Rare 166/165: $40.27 Charmeleon Illustration Rare 169/165: $36.97 Ivysaur Illustration Rare 167/165: $33.25 Wartortle Illustration Rare 171/165: $29.72 Psyduck Illustration Rare 175/165: $29.63 Dragonair Illustration Rare 181/165: $25.76 Charizard ex Full Art 183/165: $24.98

While many chase cards are down this month, the beast of 151 has seen some growth. Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare increased in value by $18 this month, inching back toward $300. Will it get there? I tend to think no… at least not in the next few months. The rest of the top cards of this set saw a mixture of small drops and small increases, showing that the market for 151 is still very much in flux.

