Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet, Scarlet & Violet - 151

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Scarlet & Violet – 151 In July 2024

Our Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Generation One-themed cards of the special set Scarlet & Violet - 151 in July 2024.

Article Summary July 2024 Pokémon TCG Value Watch of Scarlet & Violet - 151 set

Top card Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare valued at $110.60

Market values oscillate with both increases and decreases noted

TCG updates: market trends, set reveals, and Pokémon TCG coverage

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – 151, which came out in September 2020, are doing now in July 2024.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – 151 with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare 199/165: $110.60 Venusaur ex Special Illustration Rare 198/165: $45.88 Blastoise ex Special Illustration Rare 200/165: $44.88 Zapdos ex Special Illustration Rare 202/165: $41.35 Charizard ex Full Art 183/165: $34.29 Alakazam ex Special Illustration Rare 201/165: $31.24 Charmander Illustration Rare 168/165: $28.90 Squirtle Illustration Rare 170/165: $25.74 Charmeleon Illustration Rare 169/165: $22.96 Bulbasaur Illustration Rare 166/165: $21.86 Pikachu Illustration Rare 173/165: $19.73 Ivysaur Illustration Rare 167/165: $19.50 Erika's Invitation Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 203/165: $18.84 Wartortle Illustration Rare 171/165: $18.61 Dragonair Illustration Rare 181/165: $17.81

The top card of this set, Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare, is up $8 in the past month. I don't interpret this as a reason to rush out and buy the card as a single in fear of it going full Umbreon VMAX Alt Art. It seems like a standard market oscillation for a card of this value. For the rest of the set, we're seeing some increases in value and some drops, but nothing major enough to act on.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!