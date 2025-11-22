Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet, Scarlet & Violet - 151

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Scarlet & Violet – 151 in November 2025

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Generation One-themed cards of Scarlet & Violet - 151 in November 2025.

Article Summary Scarlet & Violet – 151 Pokémon TCG market remains vibrant, with recent price drops after earlier gains.

Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare tops the set at $246.76 despite losing $60 in value recently.

Venusaur, Blastoise, and Zapdos ex Special Illustration Rares follow as key high-value cards in the set.

Collector demand is strong, but card values fluctuate—tracking trends helps decide when to buy or trade.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past few months, we've seen a huge surge of renewed interest in the hobby. Of course, there was massive hype during the Sword & Shield era around Alternate Arts, but the beginning of the Scarlet & Violet era saw a marked cool-down in the hobby. Now, it seems that the collector's market is going into hyperdrive once more, as attention to both current Scarlet & Violet sets as well as Sword & Shield sets soars. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch, to track the collector's market of modern sets. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Should you buy singles or packs? Is that chase card obtainable? Let's find out. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – 151, which came out in September 2023, are doing now in November 2025.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – 151, with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare 199/165: $246.76 Venusaur ex Special Illustration Rare 198/165: $81.98 Blastoise ex Special Illustration Rare 200/165: $77.03 Zapdos ex Special Illustration Rare 202/165: $72.51 Charmander Illustration Rare 168/165: $57.28 Alakazam ex Special Illustration Rare 201/165: $45.17 Squirtle Illustration Rare 170/165: $45.09 Bulbasaur Illustration Rare 166/165: $40.32 Charmeleon Illustration Rare 169/165: $35.52 Pikachu Illustration Rare 173/165: $35.52 Wartortle Illustration Rare 171/165: $31.20 Charizard ex Full Art 183/165: $30.59 Ivysaur Illustration Rare 167/165: $30.08 Psyduck Illustration Rare 175/165: $27.98 Dragonair Illustration Rare 181/165: $26.19

We last checked in on this set in September, and cards were up, up, up. The market has cooled a bit but remains unpredictable. Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare took the biggest hit with a $60 loss, but make no mistake… this is still a major chase card. After a strange surge in value saw Zapdos ex Special Illustration Rare soar above the other Kanto Starter Special Illustration Rares, a $25 loss has sent it back down under Blastoise.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!