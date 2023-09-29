Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Mew, pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet - 151

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Scarlet & Violet – 151 In September 2023

For the first time ever, our Pokémon TCG Value Watch series takes on Scarlet & Violet - 151 after its released this month.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – 151, which came out in September 2020, are doing now that the set has been out for a week.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – 151 with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare 199/165: $121.13 Erika's Invitation Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 203/165: $57.81 Blastoise ex Special Illustration Rare 200/165: $49.76 Zapdos ex Special Illustration Rare 202/165: $46.30 Alakazam ex Special Illustration Rare 201/165: $42.92 Venusaur ex Special Illustration Rare 198/165: $42.31 Charmander Illustration Rare 168/165: $36.42 Charizard ex Full Art 183/165: $29.41 Mew ex Gold Hyper Rare 205/165: $25.03 Charizard ex Full Art 193/165: $25.03 Erika's Invitation Full Art Rare Trainer Supporter 196/165: $24.20 Squirtle Illustration Rare 170/165: $21.19 Bulbasaur Illustration Rare 166/165: $18.87 Pikachu Illustration Rare 173/165: $18.62 Mew ex 151/165: $18.25

This is the first month that we're observing this set, as it has only been out for one week. Unsurprisingly, the top card is the Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare. The cards from special sets like this tend to drop off in value rather quickly, so I would recommend waiting to see if the value of these cards falls before buying singles. Stay tuned for next month's assessment.

