Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Scarlet & Violet In December 2023

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet base set, which came out in March 2023, are doing now in December 2023.

Scarlet & Violet top card. Credit: Pokémon TCG

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet base set with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

  1. Miriam Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 251/198: $26.49
  2. Gardevoir ex Special Illustration Rare 245/198: $22.20
  3. Miraidon ex Special Illustration Rare 244/198: $20.87
  4. Nest Ball Gold Hyper Rare Trainer Item 255/198: $11.40
  5. Ralts Illustration Rare 211/198: $10.59
  6. Miriam Full Art Trainer Supporter 238/198: $10.37
  7. Koraidon ex Special Illustration Rare 247/198: $9.79
  8. Arven Full Art Trainer Supporter 235/198: $9.56
  9. Miraidon ex Gold Hyper Rare 253/198: $9.15
  10. Rare Candy Gold Hyper Rare Trainer Item 256/198: $8.94

This set remains the most modest in value of all the Scarlet & Violet sets released since this new era began. Miriam Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter is the top card and stays as such this month, but it did lose $8 in value. It's a big chunk, considering how it already fell from its initial value upon release.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

