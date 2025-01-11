Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet, Shrouded Fable

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Shrouded Fable in January 2025

Our Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Loyal Three-themed cards of Scarlet & Violet - Shrouded Fable in January 2025.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Should you buy singles or packs? Is that chase card obtainable? Let's find out. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Shrouded Fable, which came out in August 2024, are doing now in January 2025.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Shrouded Fable with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Earthen Vessel Gold Hyper Rare 096/064: $62.52 Fezandipiti ex Special Illustration Rare 092/064: $50.63 Cassiopeia Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 094/064: $44.81 Darkness Energy Gold Hyper Rare 098/064: $31.53 Persian Illustration Rare 078/064: $29.68 Duskull Illustration Rare 068/064: $27.05 Metal Energy Gold Hyper Rare 099/064: $25.31 Houndoom Illustration Rare 066/064: $25.09 Dusknoir Illustration Rare 070/064: $22.10 Pecharunt ex Gold Hyper Rare 095/064: $21.64 Pecharunt ex Special Illustration Rare 093/064: $20.14 Okidogi ex Special Illustration Rare 090/064: $19.44 Dusclops Illustration Rare 069/064: $17.34 Fezandipiti ex Full Art 084/064: $17.30 Powerglass Gold Hyper Rare 097/064: $15.94

Most of the cards in this special set, which received a lukewarm reception, are steady in value. The most significant change would be Cassiopeia Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter, which dropped by $9. Persian Illustration Rare is on the way up with an $8 increase, but it's hard to see this card soaring much higher. Strange things happen in this hobby, though, so we'll check back frequently.

