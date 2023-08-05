Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: lugia, pokemon, pokemon cards, Silver Tempest

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Silver Tempest In August 2023

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Lugia V Alternate Art chase card from Silver Tempest in August 2023.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest, which came out in November 2022, are doing now in August 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Lugia V Alternate Art 186/195: $147.03 Serena Full Art Trainer Supporter 193/195: $34.75 Lugia VSTAR Rainbow Rare 202/195: $28.33 Unown V Alternate Art 177/195: $24.12 Regidrago V Alternate Art 184/195: $19.12 Lugia VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 211/195: $17.76 Candice Full Art Trainer Supporter 189/195: $14.09 Forest Seal Stone Holographic Rare 156/195: $13.14 Serena Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 207/195: $13.00 Alolan Vulpix VSTAR Rainbow Rare 197/195: $12.78 Lugia V Full Art 185/195: $10.57 Wallace Full Art Trainer Supporter 194/195: $10.36 Furisode Girl Full Art Trainer Supporter 190/195: $9.47 Unown VSTAR Rainbow Rare 199/195: $9.34 Skuntank V Alternate Art 181/195: $8.98

This Pokémon TCG expansion includes a Trainer Gallery subset. The top cards of this subset are:

Rayquaza VMAX Character Super Rare TG20/TG30: $30.42 Friends in Galar Full Art Trainer Supporter TG23/TG30: $15.94 Judge Full Art Trainer Supporter TG25/TG30: $14.31 Blaziken VMAX Character Super Rare TG15/TG30: $10.52 Serperior V Character Super Rare TG13/TG30: $10.11

The chase card of the set, Lugia V Alternate Art, is down $14. Forest Seal Stone Holographic Rare is up a few dollars which continues to make it the most expensive holo rare of the entire Sword & Shield era, during which time this card type has become bulk.

