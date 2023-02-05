Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Silver Tempest In February 2023 Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Silver Tempest in February 2023 notes market value changes to Lugia V Alt Art, Alolan Vulpix Rainbow Rare, & more.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest, which came out in November 2022, are doing now in late February 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Lugia V Alternate Art 186/195: $199.67 Unown V Alternate Art 177/195: $41.49 Serena Full Art Trainer Supporter 193/195: $40.04 Lugia VSTAR Rainbow Rare 202/195: $37.57 Regidrago V Alternate Art 184/195: $35.80 Lugia VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 211/195: $24.57 Alolan Vulpix VSTAR Rainbow Rare 197/195: $22.62 Skuntank V Alternate Art 181/195: $19.31 Serena Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 207/195: $16.99 Lugia V Full Art 185/195: $16.09 Unown VSTAR Rainbow Rare 199/195: $11.90 Candice Full Art Trainer Supporter 189/195: $11.75 Lugia VSTAR 139/195: $11.28 Wallace Full Art Trainer Supporter 194/195: $10.92 Regidrago VSTAR Rainbow Rare 201/195: $9.87

This Pokémon TCG expansion includes a Trainer Gallery subset. The top cards of this subset are:

Rayquaza VMAX Character Super Rare TG20/TG30: $43.58 Friends in Galar Full Art Trainer Supporter TG23/TG30: $18.40 Duraludon VMAX Character Super Rare TG21/TG30: $16.00 Blaziken VMAX Character Super Rare TG15/TG30: $14.68 Blaziken V Character Super Rare TG15/TG30: $13.59

Not much movement this month. Lugia V Alternate Art is down a bit but not too much, remaining quite high in value. Alolan Vulpix VSTAR Rainbow Rare is up just $6 while the Trainer Gallery's Rayquaza VMAX Character Super Rare is down $3. We'll have to wait a few months to see this expansion's cards drop more in the market.