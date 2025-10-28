Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: entei, Niantic, pokemon, pokemon go, Tales of Transformation

Entei Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Tales of Transformation

Prepare to take on the Legendary Beasts of Johto in Pokémon GO this November. Using these counters and tips, you can defeat Entei.

Article Summary Entei returns to Pokémon GO Five-Star Raids during Tales of Transformation this November.

Top Entei counters include Primal Kyogre, Mega Swampert, Mega Garchomp, and strong Water or Ground types.

Win with as few as two trainers using maxed counters; three or more trainers recommended for most players.

Shiny Entei odds are 1 in 20; 100% IV is 1984 CP (normal) and 2480 CP (boosted weather).

The September, October, and November season of Pokémon GO, titled Tales of Transformation, continues this month. This season focuses on Mega Evolution, Gigantamax power-ups, and form changing. For the third and final month of Tales of Transformation, Five-Star Raids will feature Raikou, Entei, Suicune, Heatran, Cobalion, Terrakion, and Virizion. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Beedrill, Mega Pinsir, Mega Heracross, Mega Tyranitar, Mega Altaria, Mega Ampharos, Mega Manectric, Mega Aerodactyl, Mega Medicham, and Mega Garchomp. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Entei, who will have a stint as the Five-Star Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Entei Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Entei counters as such:

Primal Kyogre: Waterfall, Origin Pulse

Primal Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Mega Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon

Shadow Kyogre: Waterfall, Origin Pulse

Mega Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Shadow Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Shadow Regigigas: Water-type Hidden Power, Crush Grip

Mega Blastoise: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

Mega Diancie: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Shadow Rhyperior: Mud-Slap, Rock Wrecker

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Entei with efficiency.

Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Sandsear Storm

Kyogre: Waterfall, Origin Pulse

Eternatus: Poison Jab, Dynamax Cannon

Quaquaval: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Rhyperior: Mud-Slap, Rock Wrecker

Regigigas: Water-type Hidden Power, Crush Grip

Greninja: Water Shuriken, Hydro Cannon

Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Kingler: Bubble, Crabhammer

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Entei can be defeated by two trainers. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Entei will have a CP of 1984 in normal weather conditions and 2480 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

