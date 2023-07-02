Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: , , , ,

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Silver Tempest In July 2023

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch checks in with the Lugia & Alolan Vulpix-themed Sword & Shield - Silver Tempest in July 2023.

Published
by
|
Comments

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest, which came out in November 2022, are doing now in July 2023.

Silver Tempest top card. Credit: Pokémon TCG
Silver Tempest top card. Credit: Pokémon TCG

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

  1. Lugia V Alternate Art 186/195: $161.21
  2. Serena Full Art Trainer Supporter 193/195: $39.41
  3. Lugia VSTAR Rainbow Rare 202/195: $27.09
  4. Unown V Alternate Art 177/195: $25.69
  5. Regidrago V Alternate Art 184/195: $22.12
  6. Lugia VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 211/195: $18.93
  7. Alolan Vulpix VSTAR Rainbow Rare 197/195: $14.64
  8. Candice Full Art Trainer Supporter 189/195: $13.98
  9. Serena Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 207/195: $13.58
  10. Skuntank V Alternate Art 181/195: $13.29
  11. Lugia V Full Art 185/195: $11.90
  12. Forest Seal Stone Holographic Rare 156/195: $11.65
  13. Worker Full Art Trainer Supporter 195/195: $10.22
  14. Regieleki VMAX Rainbow Rare 198/195: $9.74
  15. Wallace Full Art Trainer Supporter 194/195: $9.59

This Pokémon TCG expansion includes a Trainer Gallery subset. The top cards of this subset are:

  1. Rayquaza VMAX Character Super Rare TG20/TG30: $32.85
  2. Friends in Galar Full Art Trainer Supporter TG23/TG30: $13.78
  3. Judge Full Art Trainer Supporter TG25/TG30: $13.13
  4. Serperior V Character Super Rare TG13/TG30: $11.41
  5. Duraludon VMAX Character Super Rare TG21/TG30: $10.82

All we see this month in the Pokémon TCG secondary market for Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest is minor market oscillation with cards rising and dropping $1 to $3. It seems we must wait to know if there will be a big boost or fall to any of these cards.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Theo DwyerAbout Theo Dwyer

Theo Dwyer writes about comics, film, and games.
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.