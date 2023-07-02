Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: lugia, pokemon, pokemon cards, Pokemon TCG, Silver Tempest

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Silver Tempest In July 2023

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch checks in with the Lugia & Alolan Vulpix-themed Sword & Shield - Silver Tempest in July 2023.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest, which came out in November 2022, are doing now in July 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Lugia V Alternate Art 186/195: $161.21 Serena Full Art Trainer Supporter 193/195: $39.41 Lugia VSTAR Rainbow Rare 202/195: $27.09 Unown V Alternate Art 177/195: $25.69 Regidrago V Alternate Art 184/195: $22.12 Lugia VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 211/195: $18.93 Alolan Vulpix VSTAR Rainbow Rare 197/195: $14.64 Candice Full Art Trainer Supporter 189/195: $13.98 Serena Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 207/195: $13.58 Skuntank V Alternate Art 181/195: $13.29 Lugia V Full Art 185/195: $11.90 Forest Seal Stone Holographic Rare 156/195: $11.65 Worker Full Art Trainer Supporter 195/195: $10.22 Regieleki VMAX Rainbow Rare 198/195: $9.74 Wallace Full Art Trainer Supporter 194/195: $9.59

This Pokémon TCG expansion includes a Trainer Gallery subset. The top cards of this subset are:

Rayquaza VMAX Character Super Rare TG20/TG30: $32.85 Friends in Galar Full Art Trainer Supporter TG23/TG30: $13.78 Judge Full Art Trainer Supporter TG25/TG30: $13.13 Serperior V Character Super Rare TG13/TG30: $11.41 Duraludon VMAX Character Super Rare TG21/TG30: $10.82

All we see this month in the Pokémon TCG secondary market for Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest is minor market oscillation with cards rising and dropping $1 to $3. It seems we must wait to know if there will be a big boost or fall to any of these cards.

