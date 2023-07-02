Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: lugia, pokemon, pokemon cards, Pokemon TCG, Silver Tempest
Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Silver Tempest In July 2023
Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch checks in with the Lugia & Alolan Vulpix-themed Sword & Shield - Silver Tempest in July 2023.
The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest, which came out in November 2022, are doing now in July 2023.
Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:
- Lugia V Alternate Art 186/195: $161.21
- Serena Full Art Trainer Supporter 193/195: $39.41
- Lugia VSTAR Rainbow Rare 202/195: $27.09
- Unown V Alternate Art 177/195: $25.69
- Regidrago V Alternate Art 184/195: $22.12
- Lugia VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 211/195: $18.93
- Alolan Vulpix VSTAR Rainbow Rare 197/195: $14.64
- Candice Full Art Trainer Supporter 189/195: $13.98
- Serena Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 207/195: $13.58
- Skuntank V Alternate Art 181/195: $13.29
- Lugia V Full Art 185/195: $11.90
- Forest Seal Stone Holographic Rare 156/195: $11.65
- Worker Full Art Trainer Supporter 195/195: $10.22
- Regieleki VMAX Rainbow Rare 198/195: $9.74
- Wallace Full Art Trainer Supporter 194/195: $9.59
This Pokémon TCG expansion includes a Trainer Gallery subset. The top cards of this subset are:
- Rayquaza VMAX Character Super Rare TG20/TG30: $32.85
- Friends in Galar Full Art Trainer Supporter TG23/TG30: $13.78
- Judge Full Art Trainer Supporter TG25/TG30: $13.13
- Serperior V Character Super Rare TG13/TG30: $11.41
- Duraludon VMAX Character Super Rare TG21/TG30: $10.82
All we see this month in the Pokémon TCG secondary market for Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest is minor market oscillation with cards rising and dropping $1 to $3. It seems we must wait to know if there will be a big boost or fall to any of these cards.
