Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Silver Tempest in November 2024
Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Luga & Alolan Vulpix-themed set Scarlet & Violet - Silver Tempest in November 2024.
- Lugia & Alolan Vulpix shine in Pokémon TCG Silver Tempest's November 2024 value watch.
- Discover top-valued Silver Tempest cards like Lugia V Alternate Art at $190.24.
- Trainer Gallery subset highlights include Rayquaza VMAX Character Super Rare.
- Lugia V's price rises, while Regidrago VSTAR drops significantly this month.
The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest, which came out in November 2022, are doing now in November 2024.
Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:
- Lugia V Alternate Art 186/195: $190.24
- Lugia VSTAR Rainbow Rare 202/195: $26.99
- Regidrago V Alternate Art 184/195: $15.46
- Unown V Alternate Art 177/195: $11.71
- Lugia VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 211/195: $11.53
- Regidrago VSTAR Rainbow Rare 201/195: $10.09
- Alolan Vulpix VSTAR Rainbow Rare 197/195: $9.13
- Serena Full Art Trainer Supporter 193/195: $9.09
- Unown VSTAR Rainbow Rare 199/195: $6.79
- Regieleki VMAX Rainbow Rare 198/195: $6.73
This Pokémon TCG expansion includes a Trainer Gallery subset. The top cards of this subset are:
- Rayquaza VMAX Character Super Rare TG20/TG30: $32.37
- Blaziken VMAX Character Super Rare TG15/TG30: $9.62
- Blaziken V Character Super Rare TG14/TG30: $8.88
- Serperior V Character Super Rare TG13/TG30: $6.62
- Rayquaza VMAX Black & Gold Secret Rare TG29/TG30: $6.61
Lugia V Alternate Art increased in value by almost $20 this past month. It seems to be on its way to becoming a $200 card. Regidrago VSTAR Rainbow Rare fell off quite a bit, on the other hand, losing almost half its value. The cards in the Trainer Gallery subset were largely steady.
