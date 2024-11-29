Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon cards, Silver Tempest, Sword & Shield

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Silver Tempest in November 2024

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Luga & Alolan Vulpix-themed set Scarlet & Violet - Silver Tempest in November 2024.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest, which came out in November 2022, are doing now in November 2024.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Lugia V Alternate Art 186/195: $190.24 Lugia VSTAR Rainbow Rare 202/195: $26.99 Regidrago V Alternate Art 184/195: $15.46 Unown V Alternate Art 177/195: $11.71 Lugia VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 211/195: $11.53 Regidrago VSTAR Rainbow Rare 201/195: $10.09 Alolan Vulpix VSTAR Rainbow Rare 197/195: $9.13 Serena Full Art Trainer Supporter 193/195: $9.09 Unown VSTAR Rainbow Rare 199/195: $6.79 Regieleki VMAX Rainbow Rare 198/195: $6.73

This Pokémon TCG expansion includes a Trainer Gallery subset. The top cards of this subset are:

Rayquaza VMAX Character Super Rare TG20/TG30: $32.37 Blaziken VMAX Character Super Rare TG15/TG30: $9.62 Blaziken V Character Super Rare TG14/TG30: $8.88 Serperior V Character Super Rare TG13/TG30: $6.62 Rayquaza VMAX Black & Gold Secret Rare TG29/TG30: $6.61

Lugia V Alternate Art increased in value by almost $20 this past month. It seems to be on its way to becoming a $200 card. Regidrago VSTAR Rainbow Rare fell off quite a bit, on the other hand, losing almost half its value. The cards in the Trainer Gallery subset were largely steady.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

