Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Silver Tempest in October 2024

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Luga & Alolan Vulpix-themed set Scarlet & Violet - Silver Tempest in October 2024.

Article Summary Discover current Pokémon TCG market trends and card values in Silver Tempest for October 2024.

Top cards include Lugia V Alternate Art & Lugia VSTAR with stable and varied market performance.

Trainer Gallery cards see price shifts, with Rayquaza VMAX at its most affordable.

Stay informed with Pokémon TCG updates, examining this set's evolving market dynamics.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest, which came out in November 2022, are doing now in October 2024.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Lugia V Alternate Art 186/195: $173.38 Lugia VSTAR Rainbow Rare 202/195: $22.46 Regidrago VSTAR Rainbow Rare 201/195: $18.63 Regidrago V Alternate Art 184/195: $16.59 Unown V Alternate Art 177/195: $13.40 Lugia VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 211/195: $10.45 Alolan Vulpix VSTAR Rainbow Rare 197/195: $9.47 Serena Full Art Trainer Supporter 193/195: $7.68 Unown VSTAR Rainbow Rare 199/195: $7.14 Lugia V Full Art 185/195: $6.71

This Pokémon TCG expansion includes a Trainer Gallery subset. The top cards of this subset are:

Rayquaza VMAX Character Super Rare TG20/TG30: $29.80 Blaziken VMAX Character Super Rare TG15/TG30: $8.66 Blaziken V Character Super Rare TG14/TG30: $8.13 Serperior V Character Super Rare TG13/TG30: $6.71 Rayquaza VMAX Black & Gold Secret Rare TG29/TG30: $5.42

Lugia V Alternate Art, the chase card of Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest, has remained steady for two months. It dropped just $3 since the last time we checked in back in August. The biggest shake-up was the drop in the market of the standard Regidrago VSTAR, which lost $10 of value and fell off the list completely. In this set's Trainer Gallery, Rayquaza VMAX Character Super Rare lost $4 in the market, making it the most affordable it has been since release.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

