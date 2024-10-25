Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon cards, Silver Tempest, Sword & Shield
Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Silver Tempest in October 2024
Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Luga & Alolan Vulpix-themed set Scarlet & Violet - Silver Tempest in October 2024.
Article Summary
- Discover current Pokémon TCG market trends and card values in Silver Tempest for October 2024.
- Top cards include Lugia V Alternate Art & Lugia VSTAR with stable and varied market performance.
- Trainer Gallery cards see price shifts, with Rayquaza VMAX at its most affordable.
- Stay informed with Pokémon TCG updates, examining this set's evolving market dynamics.
The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest, which came out in November 2022, are doing now in October 2024.
Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:
- Lugia V Alternate Art 186/195: $173.38
- Lugia VSTAR Rainbow Rare 202/195: $22.46
- Regidrago VSTAR Rainbow Rare 201/195: $18.63
- Regidrago V Alternate Art 184/195: $16.59
- Unown V Alternate Art 177/195: $13.40
- Lugia VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 211/195: $10.45
- Alolan Vulpix VSTAR Rainbow Rare 197/195: $9.47
- Serena Full Art Trainer Supporter 193/195: $7.68
- Unown VSTAR Rainbow Rare 199/195: $7.14
- Lugia V Full Art 185/195: $6.71
This Pokémon TCG expansion includes a Trainer Gallery subset. The top cards of this subset are:
- Rayquaza VMAX Character Super Rare TG20/TG30: $29.80
- Blaziken VMAX Character Super Rare TG15/TG30: $8.66
- Blaziken V Character Super Rare TG14/TG30: $8.13
- Serperior V Character Super Rare TG13/TG30: $6.71
- Rayquaza VMAX Black & Gold Secret Rare TG29/TG30: $5.42
Lugia V Alternate Art, the chase card of Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest, has remained steady for two months. It dropped just $3 since the last time we checked in back in August. The biggest shake-up was the drop in the market of the standard Regidrago VSTAR, which lost $10 of value and fell off the list completely. In this set's Trainer Gallery, Rayquaza VMAX Character Super Rare lost $4 in the market, making it the most affordable it has been since release.
